Vacancy For Fort William Bike Track Manager

This has got to be a dream job for someone: Nevis Range up at Aonach Mor, Fort William is looking for a manager of its bike tracks – which includes the world famous World Cup downhill track. Not only do you get to be a trail builder and manager, but you get a say in how the trails there are built and managed. Oh, and you get a season pass for the gondola so that you can ‘test’ all of the trails there.

If ever there was a tempting-sounding job for a trailbuilder looking to move up in the world, this is probably it. Obviously there’s a lot of non-glamour involved – like shifting rocks and being hailed on in the winter and midged to death in the summer, but when those World Cup downhillers vote it as their favourite track in the world, you’ll be able to take some of the credit.

Here’s a look at the Job Summary:

Responsible for the daily operation and maintenance of bike tracks. Manage a team effectively within the constraints of seasonal working. Continue the development of the trail network. Develop good working relationships with other departments in the company.

Scope of Responsibilities:

• Oversee safe operation of bike tracks

• Maintain bike tracks to agreed standard

• Liaise over necessary resources with Engineering Manager / Managing Director

• Develop and maintain working relationships with external partners

• Mange effectively department budget

• Liaise with event organisers to develop good working relationships to agree track safety and event requirements

Primary Tasks:

• Inspect tracks in accordance with agreed standards and maintain in a good and safe condition

• Liaise with other departments in daily track usage

• Organise Rota’s and work plans

• Maintain and keep tidy equipment and bike track store

• Provide basic first aid cover for tracks and be involved in evacuation of casualties

• Work to current Health and Safety regulations

• When bike track work is not necessary, work with other departments

Advertisement

Knowledge and Skills required:

• Have a keen interest in mountain biking and be able to ride all the tracks to a reasonable standard

• Must be fit and able to carry out manual labour

• Be able to work on own and use initiative as well as work in a team

• Experience of trail design and building to industry standard

• First Aid certificate

• Advantageous: Hold a coaching certificate, Small excavator license, Chainsaw license

The position is offered on a full time permanent basis working any 5 days in 7 which will include weekend work on a rotational basis throughout the year.

Advertisement

In return Nevis Range offers a competitive salary and pension package with free access to skiing and mountain biking.

Reckon you’ve got all that? The link is below and you’ve only got until the end of January to get your application in…

And here’s that link: nevisrange.co.uk/jobs

Reckon it’s worth giving a shot?