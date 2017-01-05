Throwback Thursday: Moab

Everyone’s heard of Moab – but is it really that good? Dave makes the pilgrimage to Utah to find out.

Words by Dave, pictures Adrian Marcoux and Marcus Riga.

“This is the most beautiful place on earth. There are many such places. Every man, every woman, carries in heart and mind the image of the ideal place, the right place, the one true home, known or unknown, actual or visionary… For myself, I’ll take Moab, Utah. I don’t mean the town itself, of course, but the country which surrounds it – the canyonlands. The slickrock desert. The red dust and the burnt cliffs and the lonely sky – all that which lies beyond the end of the roads.”

Edward Abbey, ‘Desert Solitaire’, 1968.

This content is exclusive for Premier users.

If you are a Subscriber log in. Subscriptions start from just £1.49 Find out more!

Subscribe to access to all of Singletrack’s Premier goodness? There’s a Throwback Thursday each week with handpicked features and columnns from the magazine. Options start at as little as £1.49 a month! Take a look by clicking the big yellow button below:

Subscription Options