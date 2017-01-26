The 2017 Southern Enduro Champs

If, like us, you’re looking for some inspiration to get yourself motivated in the mid-winter slump, then this might just be the kick you’re looking for. Set to be held over the weekend of the 15th and 16th of April in Exmoor, the Southern Enduro Champs is a new event for 2017 and comes off the back of the highly successful 2016 Southern Enduro Race Series.

As well as two full days packed with flat-out racing on new and old singletrack, the Southern Enduro Champs promises a weekend full of camping good times. It’ll be free to pitch a tent for the weekend, plus there’ll be loads of food on site and there’s even a fully licensed bar. What more do you need??

Press Release

The Southern Enduro Champs is a new race for 2017 brought to you by the same the team behind the Transition Bikes Southern Enduro series. It’s based in woodland in Exmoor national park. This race will be one of the best in the south, the trails in Exmoor are national standard.

The race stages will be a mix of steep loamy tracks and flat out fun. There will be free camping and parking close to the large race village/finish arena. There is also lots of options for hotels as the town of Minehead is riding distances from the venue. On Saturday evening there will be a full licensed bar and food available on site. The bar will be in a large marquee with music and seating areas.

The race is accessible and open to all. The Fun category is perfect for first time enduro racers and the PRO/Elite category is for racers that want the title of 2017 Southern Enduro Champion!

The women’s category has been split out into Seniors (20-39), Vets (over 40’s) & Fun (Any age). Hopefully this will help encourage ladies to get involved with this event and the sport of enduro in general.

Event Info

Dates: 15th & 16th April, 2017

Venue: Minehead, Exmoor

Price: £60

450 online entries available, no entries on the day

Fantastic prizes for the top 3 riders in all categories

Free parking for all riders, spectators, friends and family. (Please car share where possible)

Large race village with full mechanical support

Food and drink van on site

Coffee/Tea Van

Free Camping available on site

Race pit marquee space available (On request)

Beer tent (CONFIRMED)

Large Marquee (CONFIRMED)

Saturday night #fullenduo party (CONFIRMED)

Stages: There will be 6 timed stages, which will be added together for an aggregate time to decide the winner in each category. All stages will be over a mile long and around 100m to 150m in elevation/drop. Estimated stage times are about 2 minutes to 4 minutes long.

Tickets available here: southernenduro.digitickets.co.uk/

More info on Southern Enduro here: southernenduro.co.uk