Rachel Atherton Joins British Cycling Gravity Commission

Rachel Atherton has joined British Cycling’s MTB Gravity Commission, the working group that acts as a sounding board for British Cycling’s policies on mountain biking. The MTB Gravity Commission is one of 10 British Cycling commissions which cover all disciplines of the sport plus a commissaires and referees commission, a technical commission and a sport ethics commission.

Each commission is chaired by a British Cycling board member and typically includes an athlete representative and other key volunteers, organisers and officials from across the sport. Meeting up to four times a year, a commission provides expert help, support and advice to the organisation’s board and senior management team.

Commenting on her appointment, Rachel Atherton said:

“I love my sport and I want to ensure that it is protected and nurtured so that the discipline can continue to flourish. It’s really important to make sure that the commission has a mix of people working in the sport and I will be putting forward lots of ideas. I’m really passionate about getting new people, especially more women, into the sport so this will also be a focus for me.”

Advertisement

Commission chair Alasdair MacLennan said:

“We’re thrilled to have Rachel joining the commission. Not only is she a fantastic role model for the sport, she is also personally very motivated by making the sport as accessible and appealing as possible. I am looking forward to hearing her thoughts about the future of the discipline.”

Over the past year the MTB Gravity Commission has discussed topics such as whether to register UK races for UCI points, whether to allow helmet cameras, and the participation of e-MTBs in events.