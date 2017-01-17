Poll: Plastic Fantastic Or Woven Woe?

Compared to roadies, mountain bikers generally seem pretty comfortable with change and innovation. We are progressive types after all right? To be fair, our sport is a lot newer than the crusty old world of road cycling, where history and tradition create all kinds of unwritten rules around what you’re supposed to wear, ride and adorn your bike with. Because you wouldn’t want to experience the wrath of the roadie elite for turning up to a bunch ride with … *gasp* … disc brakes, and ruining everyone’s day would you?

For those of us rocking knobbly tyres however, new technologies are seen as new ways to improve our experiences or capabilities, rather than as a threat to tradition and integrity. There are exceptions however, and carbon fibre bikes are one of those things that seem as divisive as Marmite or U2.

Whether it be based on myth, legend, fake news or fact, carbon frames are something that some people just can’t quite get their heads round. Others have no problems with their heads, and the only thing stopping them swinging a leg over a plastic pushbike is their bank balance, or the fact that they have a perfectly good metal machine sitting in their shed and n+1 is not an option.

Six years ago, we asked you whether you’d be riding a carbon fibre bike in five years’ time…

Do you reckon that you'll be riding a carbon mountain bike in five years? Advertisement I don't think I will be (22%, 104 Votes)

Possibly but only if they become cheaper (21%, 99 Votes)

Yes. It looks like it's going that way (19%, 90 Votes)

I already am, so yes! (18%, 87 Votes)

It's too hard to predict (11%, 52 Votes)

No way José! You'll never get me on the plastic (10%, 46 Votes) Total Voters: 478

A lot has happened since then. The Tiangong-1 Space Station launched by China in 2011 is due to crash back to earth in the year ahead. The Juno space probe made its trip to Jupiter, where it is now orbiting. The Higgs Boson particle has been found. Gravitational waves have been discovered. However, some things stay the same – Chipps’ desk is still a mess, although there’s every chance that fossils, coal, or even diamonds are now being formed in the bottom layer of detritus.

Let’s see how the future turned out. Get your votes in.

Do you own a carbon mountain bike? No, but I would if I could afford it. (39%, 46 Votes)

Yes. The future is now. (33%, 39 Votes)

No way José! You'll never get me on the plastic. (16%, 19 Votes)

I had one, but I'm back on the metal. (8%, 9 Votes)

Yes. But I won't again. (3%, 4 Votes) Total Voters: 117

Are we living in the future? Or is it still around the corner? And what will the next new frame construction that we’ll all have to learn to trust?