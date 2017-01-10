Poll: Do You Ride A Bike To Work?

Whether it’s a case of ‘new year new you’, ‘same old same old’, or ‘tube strike urban survival’, did you swing a leg over your bike this morning? Hannah did, here’s a brief summary:

Heavy drizzle, strong headwind – why am I doing this?

Dirty Reiver training. Come on.

Leave the trail, join the road. Close pass.

Why am I doing this?

This is good for me. It IS. Is it?

Surely they’re not going to, oh sh*t, they are, and there’s a bus and

Oh sh*t it’s a lorry and how f***ing close do they want to

HOLY SH*T they’re pulling in and where is the back of this lorry, it’s still coming and

It’s got a digger on the back and I think I might actually die

No I’m still alive. But I’m going to have to have a little cry.

Not every commute is so terrifying. Some of them are really rather nice, as Hannah’s Instagram posts demonstrate. Invariably, they are the off road commutes. Maybe you are lucky enough to be able to commute off road?

Traffic was light on Hannah's commute today. #mtb #commuterbike #ebike A photo posted by Singletrack Magazine (@singletrackmag) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Do you ride a bike to work? (2009 Poll) Every day, rain or shine (27%, 170 Votes)

Never (25%, 157 Votes)

More than half the time (14%, 89 Votes)

Rarely (11%, 69 Votes)

Once or twice a week (11%, 67 Votes)

Some other crazy combo answer. (7%, 44 Votes)

Couple of times a month (5%, 31 Votes)

Yes, then train/lift/other (2%, 10 Votes) Total Voters: 637

Loading ... Loading ...

We last asked people about riding to work in 2009. Impressively (and perhaps demonstrating what a dedicated bunch of riders you Singletrackers are), 27% of you said you rode to work every day.

Since that poll in 2009 there’s been a huge growth in cycling for sport, plus London has seen the Cycle Superhighways and Boris Bikes. Recent statistics also show that traffic speeds in London are falling – 17.4mph in London, slowing to 7.8mph in central London. While congested roads aren’t much fun to ride along, slow traffic is perhaps a little less terrifying to negotiate, and at those speeds you’ve got every chance of getting from A to B quicker by bike than by car. That said, car sales have continued to grow, so maybe the country as a whole isn’t seeing a cycle commuter revolution just yet? With all these changes, it’ll be interesting to see how things have changed.

Do you use a bike in your commute to work? Never (35%, 7 Votes)

Every day, rain or shine (25%, 5 Votes)

Rarely (20%, 4 Votes)

More than half the time (15%, 3 Votes)

Couple of times a month (5%, 1 Votes)

Once or twice a week (0%, 0 Votes) Total Voters: 20

Loading ... Loading ...

Get your votes in. We’ll leave you with a reminder that it’s not always grim out there.