Musical Chairs: 2017 Team Changes

As the calendar flips over for the start of another trip around the sun, there are many to’ings and fro’ings going on amongst various mountain bike teams during the middle of the off-season. Back in November, we received a cryptic poem that contained a whole bunch of clues about various changes to World Cup teams and athlete movings. And now after weeks and months of rumours and conjecture, many of those rumours are now coming to light.

Here’s a highlight from the annual Bold And The Beautiful episode from the mountain bike racing world.

1. Manon Carpenter Leaves Madison/Saracen, Joins Radon Bikes

2. Mathias Flückiger Joins Radon Bikes

Speaking of Radon Bikes, there are a whole bunch of new riders flying the flag for the German direct-to-consumer brand, including the Swiss XC speedster; Mathias Flückiger.

3. Josh Bryceland Quits World Cup DH Racing

If you can stand 22 minutes of listening to Josh Bryceland’s voice, then here’s a video of Brycleand announcing why he’s stepping back from the top level of downhill racing.

4. Jolanda Neff Joins Kross Bikes

Not a new rumour, but a big change nonetheless. Another elite Swiss mountain biker is moving teams for 2017, though this time it’s Jolanda Neff. Neff will be racing for Kross in 2017, and is hoping for some better luck after a injury put her back in 2016. Good luck Jolanda!

My most beautiful Christmas present 😍 can’t wait to race this beauty next year 🎁😊🔥@krossbikes @kross_racing_team ❣ A photo posted by Jolanda Neff (@jolandaneff) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:05am PST

5. Canyon Forming World Cup DH Team

More teasing from the German bike brand, which launched a new carbon fibre downhill bike called the Sender in 2016. To pilot such a beast, Canyon is amassing a World Cup DH Team that is rumoured to include Troy Brosnan and Greg Williamson.

It’s coming! A photo posted by Canyon Bikes (@canyon_bikes) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:01am PST

6. Brian Lopes Leaves Intense Cycles

Whilst Brian Lopes hasn’t been on the UCI race circuit for some time, he’s a big name in the scene and a big asset to all of his sponsors. So the news of him leaving Intense Cycles is substantial – where will Lopes head next?

7. Adam Craig Retires

8. Yoann Barelli Joins Commencal

9. Andrew Neethling Leaves Polygon Bikes

South African downhill star Andrew Neethling has announced he’s moving from Polygon Bikes. After a long racing career, Needles isn’t necessarily retiring from racing, but has indicated that he’s “excited about the future!”

So, what other team changes and athlete moves can we add to the list?