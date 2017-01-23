Monday Morning Debrief 71

Good morning everyone, and welcome to the Monday Morning Debrief!

There was loads of riding going on in Calder Valley over the weekend. Although we’re knee-deep in the winter season, things have been surprisingly dry, so every mountain biker was making the most of it to get out and hit the trails. One of those riders was Jane, who’s riding a lovely Yeti SB5c that you may recognise. Last year we auctioned off a custom-built Yeti SB5c, with all the proceeds going to St Gemma’s Hospice, who looked after Jenn during her final days before her tragic passing in October 2015.

Thanks to Jane however, Jenn’s Yeti SB5c is finally seeing the singletrack it was always destined for. And you could not wipe the smile off her dial on the weekend – we think she’s in love! Rock on Jane, and thank you for supporting the auction #forjenn.

Let’s get to work! #sushitime A photo posted by Chipps (@chippschippendale) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Meanwhile in the valley, Chipps spent his entire Saturday prepping and assembling sushi. Yes, the entire day. This kind of pretty doesn’t happen on its own!

Apparently only Calderdale was covered in fog over the weekend, while the rest of the country enjoyed sunshine and blue skies. In January. Here’s Pete Scullion shredding the snow up Esk Hause. As Pete says, “Winter can stay if it’s going to be as good as this!“.

“Freezing cold (literally) but sunny – everything good in the Surrey Hills so long as you wear two of everything, avoid the frozen mud ruts, and climb a lot to stay warm. There was a lot of talk about tyre pressures too: not that we’re boring or mtb obsessed, obviously.” – Adele Mitchell.

“Too grey for any decent pics to feature I expect from my ride at Gisburn. Fab solo ride (apart from being called a brave woman for riding the red route on my own…. I did wonder if I’d bumped into Donald or ported back a century or two!).” – Katherine Crompton.

A photo posted by Tom Nash (@ridingbikesrocks) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:43am PST

And in the Tweed Valley, Mr Tom Nash has been spending some time getting to know his new Santa Cruz Hightower that’s setup in 29er mode. Barney’s been ripping around on a Hightower that he has developed a somewhat unhealthy attachment to, and it looks like Tom might be slipping into a similar state…

The magician behind the lens, James Vincent, had another weekend packed full of riding and snapping certified #bangers, including this one that he took while down south in Todmorden shooting Andy Mee not far from Singletrack Towers. Love it!

We arrived at the bothy in darkness and left before dawn. The stars shone in cloudless sky and the head torches of four riders bobbed their way to the warmth of a fire. 🚵‍♀️ @cbennetthead following the faintest of tracks. A photo posted by Tom Hill (@24tom) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:31am PST

More adventures from Tom Hill over the weekend, including an overnight bothy trip in North Wales. Luckily for Tom and his group of riding mates, they arrived at a busy bothy to snag themselves a bed each. The riders that arrived later that night weren’t so lucky and had to go looking elsewhere.

Fourth bothy of the year ticked off last night. The busiest by far. Always nice to share stories with strangers over a whisky or two. The soporific effects of maybe one too many drams also helped me sleep through the vocal snoring of our roommates for the night. #fridaynightisbothynight #goingoutsideisthenewgoingout A photo posted by Tom Hill (@24tom) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:49am PST

It’s not a real bothy trip without a Singletrack hip flask full of single malt is it?

Andi has been rocking out on the NS Eccentric Cromo test bike lately, and he took it for a rip around the local BMX track over the weekend. Thankfully for us, he got this ripper little video through the rhythm section – how good is that!

Bum-bags are so much more practical when worn on the front. Expect to see more of this on the Enduro World Series circuit this season. #trendsetter A photo posted by Wil Barrett (@wilrides) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:57am PST

The weekend wasn’t all about riding though. For some of us, it was also an opportunity to push the boundaries of riding fashion.

6 months in the UK. 1st photo is from my very 1st day in Todmorden in the height of summer, and my 1st MTB ride in #calderfornia. The 2nd photo is from the weekend, taken in exactly the same spot 6 months later in the depths of winter. I guess we’ve survived this long… A photo posted by Wil Barrett (@wilrides) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:20am PST

For me, the weekend also marked the six month anniversary since I arrived in the UK. I only realised this when I took a quick snap on a group ride overlooking the valley below us, which happened to be taken in exactly the same spot as a photo I got during the first day that I arrived in Todmorden. The windmills are still there, and the mountain bikers are still there. I’m not sure where the warmth and blue skies have gone, but I’m sure they’re there somewhere…

