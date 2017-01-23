Liv Extends Enduro Credentials With Sponsored EWS Rider

Following the launch of its 160mm travel enduro bike, the Hail, Liv has demonstrated its commitment to Enduro racing at the highest-level with the addition of up-and-coming New Zealander Rae Morrison as she prepares for the 2017 Enduro World Series. Signing a two-year contract, Morrison will lead the brand’s foray into a dedicated EWS race campaign.

Its former sponsorship deal with Marianne Vos and the Rabo-Liv team has already assured the brand’s association with high level competition on the road and cyclocross scenes, and Liv will be hoping that Rae can prove the Liv Hail’s credentials on the EWS circuit. Rae will have the benefit of the support of the Giant Factory Off-Road team as she competes on the circuit – something which we’re sure she’ll appreciate, having spent half her privateer season on a wing, a prayer, and a cracked wheel. As well as the Hail and the team support, Rae will have the Liv Pique for training rides. In addition to Liv, Rae continues to be supported by SRAM components, RockShox suspension, and 100% eyewear, racewear and full-face helmets, and also adds new tire sponsor Schwalbe.

Rae has certainly already proven her determination to succeed on the race scene, living in a van as a privateer while seeking her first pro contract. She made the cut, being signed with Lapierre, and Hannah caught up with her at a bike launch last year. Injury brought her EWS campaign to a premature end in 2016, but as it was a serious injury that put her on the path to going pro, we’re sure she’ll be heading into 2017 fighting.

Rae’s 2017 EWS campaign will kick off with her home nation round at Rotorua in March. As her home round and sponsored by Giant, she’ll be hoping for a confident start to the year.

You can find Rae on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.