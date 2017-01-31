Issue 111: Pre Order Now!

With possibly one of our greatest covers ever, Issue 111 is a must-have edition of Singletrack. Well, they all are, obviously, but if you’ve not yet discovered that and subscribed, then you need to preorder Issue 111 here.

Not only will that get you a beautiful cover-line free Premier Edition of the magazine delivered to your door, but it will give you all these features to while away the rest of the winter gloom. By the time you’ve finished digesting it, it’ll be nearly Spring. What could you be reading?

UK Adventure: The Breakfast Club

Sanny discovers that apple pie and custard for breakfast tastes better on the side of a hill you rode up the night before.

Trail Hunter: Fremington Edge

Tom Fenton earns his descents in the Yorkshire Dales

Build It And You Will Ride

Many riders dream of building their own, perfect bike. Chipps takes on a TIG welding, frame building course.

Interview: Katy Winton

It’s not been an easy road to the top. Pete Scullion finds out how this cheerful Scot nearly gave up on bikes for good.

Advertisement

Classic Ride: Dead Breconing

Barney finds out the Brecon Beacons offers a bigger day out than might be expected. With bigger nettles too.

Grouptest: Trail Pumps

Every rider should carry a reliable pump. Chipps checks out ten to determine which should be in your pack for that ‘last minutes of light, in the sleet’ puncture.

Through The Grinder

What has survived a winter on the test bikes of the Grinder Team? We bring you some not so shiny goods.

Grinder Bike: Whyte T-130

A British bike designed for British Conditions. What will our resident Australian make of it?

Singletrack Room 101

Mark presides over your submissions – will you persuade him to put anything into Room 101?

Advertisement

In the Premier Edition of the magazine, you’ll also get:

Mount Elbert Colorado

Jérôme Clementz takes a day off by getting up at 4am to ride up Colorado’s highest peak.

Last Word

The vortexes of Sedona make Hannah come over all flowery as she escapes the daily school run.

What are you waiting for? Just look at that cover. You know you want it….