Issue 111: Pre Order Now!

January 31, 2017

With possibly one of our greatest covers ever, Issue 111 is a must-have edition of Singletrack. Well, they all are, obviously, but if you’ve not yet discovered that and subscribed, then you need to preorder Issue 111 here.

Issue 111, chipps, moab, contents
Contents shot by Chipps. Spot the rider.
Cover Image: Pete Scullion
Cover Image: Pete Scullion

Not only will that get you a beautiful cover-line free Premier Edition of the magazine delivered to your door, but it will give you all these features to while away the rest of the winter gloom. By the time you’ve finished digesting it, it’ll be nearly Spring. What could you be reading?

breakfast Club, Issue 111, Sanny
Rise and shine!

UK Adventure: The Breakfast Club
Sanny discovers that apple pie and custard for breakfast tastes better on the side of a hill you rode up the night before.

Issue 111, tom fenton, Trail Hunter, Fremington Edge
On the edge.

Trail Hunter: Fremington Edge
Tom Fenton earns his descents in the Yorkshire Dales

Issue 111, Chipps, Frame building, mitre, file, braze, TIG weld, from scratch
One day, this will be something.

Build It And You Will Ride
Many riders dream of building their own, perfect bike. Chipps takes on a TIG welding, frame building course.

Issue 111, Katy Winton, Interview
Katy Winton: from XC to EWS

Interview: Katy Winton
It’s not been an easy road to the top. Pete Scullion finds out how this cheerful Scot nearly gave up on bikes for good.

Classic Ride, Issue 111, Breacon Beacons
Brecon Beacons Classic Ride

Classic Ride: Dead Breconing
Barney finds out the Brecon Beacons offers a bigger day out than might be expected. With bigger nettles too.

Pump It Up!
Pump It Up!

Grouptest: Trail Pumps
Every rider should carry a reliable pump. Chipps checks out ten to determine which should be in your pack for that ‘last minutes of light, in the sleet’ puncture.

Through The Grinder
What has survived a winter on the test bikes of the Grinder Team? We bring you some not so shiny goods.

Whyte T-130S
Whyte T-130S

Grinder Bike: Whyte T-130
A British bike designed for British Conditions. What will our resident Australian make of it?

Singletrack Room 101
Mark presides over your submissions – will you persuade him to put anything into Room 101?

In the Premier Edition of the magazine, you’ll also get:

A day off in Colorado
A day off in Colorado

Mount Elbert Colorado 
Jérôme Clementz takes a day off by getting up at 4am to ride up Colorado’s highest peak.

Sedona, not bad.
Sedona, not bad.

Last Word
The vortexes of Sedona make Hannah come over all flowery as she escapes the daily school run.

What are you waiting for? Just look at that cover. You know you want it….

Cover Image: Pete Scullion
Cover Image: Pete Scullion
