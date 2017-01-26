Issue 111 – Last Chance To Subscribe!

Oh, hello world out there. Has anything happened this week? Last week? No, nothing much? No news of any kind anywhere in the the world? No politics? Great. We’ve had our heads down getting Issue 111 ready for the printers, so we’re blissfully unaware of all that is happening outside Singletrack Towers.

And what have we been getting ready for you? Well, let’s take a look, shall we? If you like what you see, you have until midnight on Sunday 29th January to subscribe in time for Issue 111 to drop through your letter box.

Subscription Options

UK Adventure: The Breakfast Club

Sanny discovers that apple pie and custard for breakfast tastes better on the side of a hill you rode up the night before.

Trail Hunter: Fremington Edge

Tom Fenton earns his descents in the Yorkshire Dales

Build It And You Will Ride

Many riders dream of building their own, perfect bike. Chipps takes on a TIG welding, frame building course.

Interview: Katy Winton

It’s not been an easy road to the top. Pete Scullion finds out how this cheerful Scot nearly gave up on bikes for good.

Classic Ride: Dead Breconing

Barney finds out the Brecon Beacons offers a bigger day out than might be expected. With bigger nettles too.

Grouptest: Trail Pumps

Every rider should carry a reliable pump. Chipps checks out ten to determine which should be in your pack for that ‘last minutes of light, in the sleet’ puncture.

Through The Grinder

What has survived a winter on the test bikes of the Grinder Team? We bring you some not so shiny goods.

Grinder Bike: Whyte T-130

A British bike designed for British Conditions. What will our resident Australian make of it?

Singletrack Room 101

Mark presides over your submissions – will you persuade him to put anything into Room 101?

And for our subscribers, in the Premier Edition of the magazine, you’ll also get:

Mount Elbert Colorado

Jérôme Clementz takes a day off by getting up at 4am to ride up Colorado’s highest peak.

Last Word

The vortexes of Sedona make Hannah come over all flowery as she escapes the daily school run.

