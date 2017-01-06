Fresh Goods Friday 326

by
January 6, 2017

Drag the tree outside (or up into the loft). Get out the hoover. Empty the hoover. Have another go at those last few stubborn needles. Make a trip to the charity shop with all the old stuff you don’t need any more, or the new stuff you don’t want. Find homes in cupboards or on shelves for the gifts you are keeping. Wave goodbye to the relatives and turn the sofabed back into a sofa. The festivities are over.

Don’t be downhearted. Sit back and enjoy the extra space that comes with not having a tree in your front room. The quiet now that three young cousins aren’t all playing on screens at the same time. The fresh air now that your guts have settled and are no longer releasing noxious fumes. Well, only as noxious as usual, not those festive specials you’ve been releasing of late.

Space, quiet, and fresh air. All things that can quite easily be achieved any day of the year by hopping on your bike. Let’s hope that 2017 has plenty of this in store for all of us.

Now, find yourself a quiet space to peruse all that is fresh, in this week’s Fresh Good Friday.

Live Hail Advanced 1

  • Price: £3,749
  • From: Liv
img_1365
Well, hail-o there.

Designed from the ground up, this is not ‘the women’s version of the [insert Giant Bike of your choice]’. This is the 160mm travel, carbon fibre, 27.5in wheeled bike for women who want a bike that is specifically designed for them, and as capable as any other top spec bike on the market.

img_1379
Dual position fork

The 160mm travel fork comes with a dual travel setting, so you can drop to 130mm travel for technical climbs. This is a bike designed to climb as well as it descends.

img_1381
Alloy rear triangle

Rear suspension comes from an updated dual link Maestro suspension system with a new and improved Trunnion mount, common to a number of new Giant bikes this year, and the alloy Hail models. The new Trunnion mount is made of a specially layered carbon composite that Liv claims makes the mount 50% lighter and 50% stronger than could be achieved in alloy.

img_1370
Maestro suspension
img_1386
Maestro suspension

This new mount allows the linkage to be joined to the shock at the side of the body rather than the top, which means that a longer shock can be fitted into the same space on the bike. Along with the shock’s larger air volume, the Hail’s rear shock requires lower operating pressures to support the rider. In addition, the lighter Trunnion mount reduces the weight higher up the frame, meaning the weight is lower on the bike, reducing the centre of gravity.

img_1382
Trunnion Mount
img_1371
Shimano XT cranks and rear derailleur

That low centre of gravity allows the BB to be high without compromising handling. This enables women to pedal through technical climbs, rather than hoofing the bike over obstacles while ratcheting the pedals – because Liv believes that this suits women’s lower body strength better.

img_1373
30T up front.

Liv has sought to make the Hail as up to date as possible, so it comes with a 1x set up and boost hub spacing.

img_1366
Internal routing.

Tapered steerer.

img_1368
Hail Advanced 0

There are two alloy models of the Hail also available in the UK.

img_1390
800mm bars.

Yes, you read that caption right. These are 800mm bars. No shrinking it and pinking it going on here. This bike is also looong – the large we have here has a reach of 45cm, and a 62.4cm top tube.

img_1374

This is the top spec model available in the UK. The Hail Advanced 0 which comes with SRAM Eagle is not on offer here.

img_1384
Shimano SLX brakes

Shimano SLX brakes, 200m rotors front, 180mm rear.

img_1388
Shimano SLX
img_1375
Hans Dampf rear
img_1377
Magic Mary – versatile?
img_1387
Contact SL dropper, 100mm drop

100mm drop – perhaps not that much for an enduro ready bike?

img_1392
Women’s specific saddle.

There’s more to this bike than a women’s specific saddle. Hannah has already had chance to ride the Hail out in Sedona, so now she’s going to introduce it to some mud.

Ibis Colouring Book

  • Price: $14.85
  • From: Ibis
fgf_326_3
Felt pens, or watercolours? You choose.

Whether it’s mindfulness or child’s play you seek, Ibis has this colouring book for you, with 22 images drawn by Chris McNally, Kristen Wayte, and Sheryl Chapman.

fgf_326_2
Don’t go over the lines, Hannah.

Showers Pass Atlas Jacket

fgf_326_14
Black jacket?

This is the latest waterproof jacket from Showers Pass to include their reflective MapREflect material so you can more easily be seen at night – assuming there is a light pointed your way. Based on the Refuge jacket, which our Jason reviewed here, but with added reflective technology.

fgf_326_20
With light applied.

The map pattern fabric (it is a map, not actually cyborg wiring as Chipps might have us think) means that no two jackets will be exactly the same. Apparently they’re street maps of various cities, and allegedly South Shields (the UK home of Showers Pass) is in there somewhere.

robot
Not as good at this as Mark.

Bontrager XR4 Team Issue TLR MTB Tyres

  • Price: £39.99
  • From: Trek
fgf_326_13
29×2.40

Designed to out-corner any XC tyre on the market, with aggressive tread design, deep, lateral cupped blocks, long shoulder blocks and buttressed tread block edges. Inner Strength protection plus tubeless ready for fewer flat tyres, lower pressure capability.

Topeak SmartGauge D2

fgf_326_8
For the data heads?

Wil cannot bear to ride anywhere without a pressure gauge. This one fits Presta and Schrader valves and reads PSI, Bar, and kg/cm2.

Shwalbe Tread Cutters

fgf_326_6
Wil’s toenails are REALLY tough.

If you’ve run out of things to fiddle with on your bike, get cutting your own tyres.

Shwalbe Airmax Pro Digital Gauge

fgf_326_5
Be precise. Not just ‘like an orange’.

Another gauge, measuring pressures up to 11 bar and suitable for both Auto and Presta valves. It will also function with Schwalbe’s ‘classic’ bicycle valve.

Scott Soldier 2 Knee Guards

fgf_326_10
Hannah in Mad Max mode.

With D3O front and side protection and internal side padding these pull on pads should keep your knees safe from knocks. They’re also abrasion resistant and breathable.

In honour of Chipps and his dancing, let’s play out with a spot of this. The future is now.

