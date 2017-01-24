Entries Open For Mini Enduro Series 2017

The Mini Enduro Series returns for another year of exciting and no-stress racing, promising ‘big fun on little hills’ over four weekends in 2017. With Haibikes as the new sponsor, there’s an added ingredient: an e-MTB specific stage.

The series is a fan favourite thanks to its relaxed, ride-with-your-mates vibe and regularly sells out. For 2017 races will be held at three classic venues – The Forest of Dean, Bike Park Wales and Coed Llandegla.

The organisers say that Mini Enduro events are all about fun: they’re held in one day and don’t need the best bike or the fittest legs. Riders aged 13+ can enter and anyone with a bit of experience of riding off-road trails is welcome. Pros and first time racers alike can compete at the Mini Enduro.

The new addition of the e-MTB specific stage sees the inclusion of steep and technical climbs – the sort of thing that would probably result in tortuous pushing on a pedal powered bike, but can be a test of balance and nerve on an e-MTB. If you’re a real glutton for punishment, purely pedal powered riders are welcome to give this extra stage a go, but really it’s intended as a e-MTB challenge, and will be required for all e-MTB riders as they compete for the ‘fastest assisted rider’ title. Pedal powered riders with more of an appetite for pie than pain can skip this optional stage.

In a move that could be seen as a strong commitment to the mountain bike scene, Haibike has joined Mini Enduro as the title sponsor, supporting the series all the way through to 2021, and will also sponsor the Welsh Gravity Enduro Series. Haibike’s Richard Dobney said:

“We’re super happy to be supporting the Mini Enduro and Welsh Gravity Enduro for 2017. Having been huge fans of the races these guys have put on for many years, (10 right?!) it’s great to be involved with a bunch of people that reflect the true spirit of riding bikes in the woods with your mates, Chris and Charlie’s events are all about one thing: FUN”

The series will also receive support from Enve Composites, the Trailhead Bicycle Company Shrewsbury, Race Co Cycles Stourbridge and Unite Components.

With the loss of the British Enduro Series and UK Enduro Series from the calendar, there may well be strong demand for these events, and entries are now open. The dates you need to keep clear in your diary are:

4th March 17: Bike Park Wales

30th April 17: Forest of Dean

22th October 17: Forest of Dean

18th November 17: Coed Llandegla