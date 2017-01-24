Core Bike 2017: X-Fusion Manic Dropper Post

Despite being on display in plain sight at the DMR Bikes booth at Core Bike, it wasn’t until we had a chance to sit on the new DMR Sled that we spotted the all-new X-Fusion Manic dropper post. We first got wind of the Manic during the Eurobike show back in September, but this is the first production model we’ve seen and had the chance to play with. And wow, does it feel smooth.

Mounted aboard the DMR Sled, the X-Fusion Manic dropper post is clearly defined against its predecessors by its all-black exterior. The Manic is only available with internal cable routing (no external versions will be offered), and it features a near ground-up redesign over the previous dropper from X-Fusion, the Hilo Strate.

Rather than using a hydraulic damper with an IFP like the Hilo, the Manic elects for a simpler design that is not dissimilar from the guts of a new Giant Contact Switch-R or the Bontrager Drop Line seat posts. Inside you’ll find a simple air spring, and a closed cartridge that is both sealed and designed to be easily removable from the rest of the post. Simple construction aside, the action of this new post feels super-dooper smooth, and far silkier than any X-Fusion dropper we’ve previously used before.

X-Fusion Manic Dropper Post Specifications Internal routing

Travel: 125mm

New shifter style remote

Double key-way design prevents lateral twisting

Wide range of seatpost angle adjustment

Two bolt style head

Claimed weight: 610 grams

Diameter: 30.9mm / 31.6mm

Total length: 421mm

RRP: £199

At the lever end is a highly adjustable ball joint that allows a near-infinite range of adjustability to the lever angle. The paddle is made from plastic, and it uses a lower leverage ratio to deliver a very low-friction action. It feels quite lovely at the touch, but we’d be eager to see how this translates onto the trail. And as to how smooth the Manic remains after a few solid weeks of wet British riding, well, that’s yet to be seen.

For more information on the new Manic dropper post, head to xfusionshox.com