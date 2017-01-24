Core Bike 2017: X-Fusion Manic Dropper Post

by
January 24, 2017

Core Bike
Core Bike 2017: X-Fusion

Despite being on display in plain sight at the DMR Bikes booth at Core Bike, it wasn’t until we had a chance to sit on the new DMR Sled that we spotted the all-new X-Fusion Manic dropper post. We first got wind of the Manic during the Eurobike show back in September, but this is the first production model we’ve seen and had the chance to play with. And wow, does it feel smooth.

dmr sled full suspension corebike core
Hiding in plain sight aboard the new DMR Sled is the new X-Fusion Manic dropper post.

Mounted aboard the DMR Sled, the X-Fusion Manic dropper post is clearly defined against its predecessors by its all-black exterior. The Manic is only available with internal cable routing (no external versions will be offered), and it features a near ground-up redesign over the previous dropper from X-Fusion, the Hilo Strate.

Rather than using a hydraulic damper with an IFP like the Hilo, the Manic elects for a simpler design that is not dissimilar from the guts of a new Giant Contact Switch-R or the Bontrager Drop Line seat posts. Inside you’ll find a simple air spring, and a closed cartridge that is both sealed and designed to be easily removable from the rest of the post. Simple construction aside, the action of this new post feels super-dooper smooth, and far silkier than any X-Fusion dropper we’ve previously used before.

x-fusion manic dropper post corebike
The low profile collar provides a wider range of adjustability to the Manic dropper.

X-Fusion Manic Dropper Post Specifications

  • Internal routing
  • Travel: 125mm
  • New shifter style remote
  • Double key-way design prevents lateral twisting
  • Wide range of seatpost angle adjustment
  • Two bolt style head
  • Claimed weight: 610 grams
  • Diameter: 30.9mm / 31.6mm
  • Total length: 421mm
  • RRP: £199
x-fusion manic dropper post
The trigger for the Manic offers a super-smooth feel and loads of adjustability.

At the lever end is a highly adjustable ball joint that allows a near-infinite range of adjustability to the lever angle. The paddle is made from plastic, and it uses a lower leverage ratio to deliver a very low-friction action. It feels quite lovely at the touch, but we’d be eager to see how this translates onto the trail. And as to how smooth the Manic remains after a few solid weeks of wet British riding, well, that’s yet to be seen.

For more information on the new Manic dropper post, head to xfusionshox.com

Premier Partners

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: January 24, 2017

Tagged with: