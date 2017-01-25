Core Bike 2017: Race Face Components

As one of the biggest proponents of the 35mm handlebar standard, Canadian brand Race Face has been adding and refining its cockpit product range over the past few years, with wider bars and shorter stems rocking the new oversized standard.

To complement the range, Race Face recently introduced a new lighter version of the existing Turbine stem, called the Turbine R. Using the same core structure as the existing Turbine 35 stem, the Turbine R is also built from 7000-series aluminium alloy, and features a four bolt stem faceplate. It’s also built to accommodate 35mm diameter handlebars, but it’s had an extra go through the machining shop to strip away some extra grams, and in the process, Race Face has produced an absolute beauty.

“We took our super popular Turbine 35mm stem and turned the volume up to R. Increased strength to handle the harshest aggressive all mountain riding combined with an update to 0-degree size for optimized fit and performance. This stem sets the new standard in weight vs strength.” – Race Face Components.

Race Face Turbine R Stem Specifications:

Aerospace 7075 aluminum alloy

CNC machined

0° rise for perfect fit on aggressive bike frames

TopLock faceplate design for easy and secure installation

Steerer tube diameter: 1 1/8″

Bar diameter: 35mm

Rise: 0°

Length options: 32mm, 40mm, 50mm, 60mm, 70mm

Claimed weight: 138 grams (50mm)

RRP: £89.95

Like the existing Turbine 35, the Turbine R stem uses the TopLock faceplate design. During installation, this means you tighten the top two bolts of the faceplate until they bottom out, before snugging down the bars with the lower two bolts. Race Face claims that the interlocking four bolt bar clamp “distributes loads away from bolts and into the body“.

For the extra machining handiwork, the Turbine R stem will cost you an extra ten quid, but we’re thinking the looks are worth it alone. Highlighting Race Face’s dedication to the fatter standard, it won’t be introducing a Turbine R in 31.8mm, as that space is already occupied by the regular Turbine stem (confused yet?).

We’d already seen the new Race Face Next SL G4 cranks at Eurobike, but we just couldn’t help ourselves from taking another look at the Core Bike Launch. Weighing in at just 430 grams including that special carbon/alloy chainring (not pictured), the Next SL continues its recognition as one of the lightest production mountain bike cranks in the world. The price for such low weight? £449 for the crank and chraining. Oh, but you’ll have to buy the bottom bracket separately.

Nope, the Atlas cranks are definitely not new, but anything that’s colourfully anodised draws us like moths to a flame. *said in a long drawl* It’s sooooo prettttty.

For more information, head to the Race Face and the Silverfish websites for all your needs.