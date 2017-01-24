Core Bike 2017: Evil Bikes

First announced to the world at the tail end of 2016, the brand new Evil Bikes ‘The Calling’ has just arrived in the UK. And fortunately for us, UK importer Silverfish brought one to the Core Bike show for us to ogle at and put our greasy mitts all over it.

You may have already read our first look article on The Calling, but if not, here’s the basics; this is a 130mm travel trail bike equipped with 27.5in wheels and it comes with badass big-boy geometry. How badass? Try a 65.8° head angle in the slackerer setting. In fact, the slack angles and substantial front centre put the overall wheelbase of The Calling within spitting distance of the much longer travel Insurgent and Wreckoning models.

In other news, we also have confirmation on pricing for this highly droolworthy machine. Read on below if you dare…

Evil Calling Specifications

27.5” or 26+ Wheel compatible

131mm Rear travel – Rock Shox Super Deluxe Debonair

148mm x 12mm Boost rear axle

Flip-Chip Geometry adjustment: 66.4° – 65.8° degree head angle

Built-in upper chainguide

ISCG 05

Delta Suspension with Trunnion mounted shock

Metric rear shock

Rubber chain and downtube protection

Internal cable routing

Built-in sag-meter

Threaded bottom bracket

Colours: Angry Dolphin or Muddy Waters

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL

Price: £3199 (frame w/shock)

Pete Drew from Silverfish was on hand at Core Bike to run us through some of the details on this hot new frame from Evil Bikes. Perhaps showcasing some changes that we may expect to see filter through the rest of the Evil Bikes range in the future, The Calling frame features a reworked Delta linkage that’s designed around a Metric rear shock and a Trunnion upper mount. The aim is to create a smoother suspension feel, and a more compact package that allows for a water bottle to mount inside the front triangle.

Whilst we were in the Silverfish booth, we shot a quick video to get up close and personal with this stunning machine. You’ll have to excuse us though, as the internet blew up halfway through the recording, so our video got split in two. Here’s Pt.1 and Pt.2 of the Evil droolfest series for your convenience;

Want to know more about the Evil Bikes The Calling? Head to the Evil Bikes and the Silverfish websites for all your needs.