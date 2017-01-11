Behind The Scenes With Chris Akrigg

Chris Akrigg’s videos are always a treat when they come out. He manages to make regular (if tricky) trail riding look flowy and effortless. However, as you’d expect, it’s not quite as easy as it seems and Chris’ perfectionism often causes him to repeat and re-do moves until he gets it perfect.

And then there are the ones that get away (for now) like this perfectly concave natural stone kicker. Despite loads of attempts, it still manages to evade Chris – and provide many high-alttude dismounts, which can be more dangerous than making the move and then crashing. It’s a sign of Akrigg’s determination that he tries it as many times as he does. Sometimes, though, you just have to know when to call it quits.

You’ll see in the video that Chris has his arm in a sling. This was pre-planned shoulder surgery that was done over the winter so that he’ll be back to normal for the summer. He’ll be back and we can’t wait to see what he gets up to next.