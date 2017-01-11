Behind The Scenes With Chris Akrigg

January 11, 2017

Chris Akrigg’s videos are always a treat when they come out. He manages to make regular (if tricky) trail riding look flowy and effortless. However, as you’d expect, it’s not quite as easy as it seems and Chris’ perfectionism often causes him to repeat and re-do moves until he gets it perfect.

akrigg-as-it-lies13
What would your line be next? Nope we have no idea either…
akrigg-as-it-lies12
Time to pull the plug

And then there are the ones that get away (for now) like this perfectly concave natural stone kicker. Despite loads of attempts, it still manages to evade Chris – and provide many high-alttude dismounts, which can be more dangerous than making the move and then crashing. It’s a sign of Akrigg’s determination that he tries it as many times as he does. Sometimes, though, you just have to know when to call it quits.

Here’s the link to the original video story. Go and remind yourself of how great it was and then we’ll carry on. Don’t worry, we’ll wait:

Chris Akrigg Teaches Us All How Capable Modern MTBs Are!

akrigg-as-it-lies11
Rule One, find a good landing for your feet. Rule Two, always know where the bike is going
akrigg-as-it-lies09
Even getting to the top doesn’t guarantee success
akrigg-as-it-lies08
Now you’re faced with an 8ft backwards jump with a bike
akrigg-as-it-lies07
Even though every move looks perfect, Chris describes how it could be improved

So, for a look and a listen behind the scenes of Chris Akrigg’s new video, click on the link below to play.

(or click here if you can’t see the video)

You’ll see in the video that Chris has his arm in a sling. This was pre-planned shoulder surgery that was done over the winter so that he’ll be back to normal for the summer. He’ll be back and we can’t wait to see what he gets up to next.

akrigg-as-it-lies06
A stock Mongoose Teocali is all Chris needs
akrigg-as-it-lies05
He’s not that grumpy all the time, really
akrigg-as-it-lies04
The music for all of the videos is written especially for each video. No Spotify playlists here!
akrigg-as-it-lies03
Like actually composed and recorded for each video…
akrigg-as-it-lies01
“I can get it back…”
akrigg-as-it-lies00
“No… I can’t”

