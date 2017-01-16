Anne-Caroline Chausson Returns To Commencal

There is no denying it, Anne-Caro is a dead set legend of mountain biking. The Frenchwoman has more victories to her name than we could possibly list in this story, but just to jog your memory, here are the big ones;

13 x UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Championship Victories

14 x European Downhill Mountain Bike Championship Victories

5 x Consecutive Downhill Overall World Cup Titles (1998 – 2002)

2008 Olympic Gold For BMX Racing

On top of all that, Anne-Caro won a bazillion other races, including Dual Slalom and 4X events, and later on in her racing career, numerous enduro races like the Trans-Provence.

As one of the most successful mountain bikers of all time – male or female – it’s no wonder that Anne-Caro has achieved such legendary status. However, as many of you will recall, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. While Anne-Caro continued her winning ways on the Enduro World Series stage as she shifted away from downhill racing, the French hitter was struck down with cancer back in mid-2015.

Cancer couldn’t have picked a stronger fighter though, and following Anne-Caro’s recovery, she returned to the EWS in 2016. At the end of the season, Anne-Caro announced her retirement at the 8th and final round of the 2016 EWS in Finale Ligure. However, if you thought Anne-Caro was going away, then you better think again. Back for 2017, Anne-Caro will be riding for Commencal in a less race-focussed role that will see her be an ambassador for the brand, and a key asset in the design and testing of new Commencal mountain bikes.

Read on for the word from Commencal;

Advertisement

“It’s actually a great honour and with huge pride that we will count ACC as part of the family again. It’s much more than the return of a name along with her achievements, it’s the return of a wonderful person with a lot of skills and qualities.” – Commencal Bikes.

Advertisement

“What’s the plan? ACC will take on a role as an ambassador, rider, consultant and developer. Imagine having the experience of Anne-Caro at the start of a race? Just think how much fun it would be sharing a run with her during a COMMENCAL DAYS event! The possibilities are endless. For us, we have the best ambassador possible because she knows our history and the history of our sport.” – Commencal Bikes.