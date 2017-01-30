Renowned mountain bike trialist and all round mountain bike scene hero Hans Rey is coming to Clitheroe, Lancashire for ‘An Evening With Hans Rey’.

Co-promoted by the Green Jersey Bike Shop, also in Clitheroe, Hans will be appearing at The Grand to ‘talk about his life, career and exploits as an unmistakable sporting champion and innovator’ on Sunday 5th March.

Tickets are £18, or £15 for under 18s.

Not sure who Hans is? Why not read about one of his adventures here, or head over to Issue 104 to read about when he came to visit us.

For anyone unfamiliar with the area, Clitheroe is not too far from Gisburn Forest Trails, so if you want to make a weekend of it (Mr Scruff is playing at the Grand on the Friday night if you want to go really nuts) then there’s plenty of bike riding to be had.