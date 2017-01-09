We’ve just heard the word from a bird about nine stolen mountain bikes from Pace Cycles as of yesterday. From initial reports, Pace Cycles was broken into during the wee hours of the 16th of January, with a number of stock and customer-owned bikes being snatched in the loot.

We’re awaiting further word from Pace Cycles about any additional details that could help anyone identify the stolen bikes, and we’ll update this article as soon as we receive confirmation.

Here’s the word from the Pace Cycles Facebook Page;

“As you read this the ‘street’ value of the 9 bikes stolen from Pace Cycles last night will no doubt being injected into some low life’s veins. Doesn’t it make you angry that the beautiful machines we create and cherish mean nothing but another fix to these chavs. Well screw you buster because we’ll enjoy a deeper high riding the bikes we’ll build to replace those you stole and find more satisfaction in grafting and building our dream trip than you’ll ever know. Busting down someone’s door and taking away customers and stock bikes we’ve all worked hard to fund shows what lazy twa*s you are. Get out and work for a living tosspot. With no Kind Regards, Adrian Carter.”