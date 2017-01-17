2017 Enduro World Series Entries Opening Soon

It didn’t seem like that long ago since the 2016 Enduro World Series wrapped up in Finale Ligure, but the cogs are already ticking on a new year of racing. For those wanting to test their enduro clout at the highest level of the sport, you’ll want to read the below press release, which has everything you need to know about wildcard entries and the public lottery draw so you can race with the world’s best!

Entries for the 2017 Enduro World Series go live in just one week’s time. Riders who want to race in any of this season’s eight races should make sure they have next Wednesday (January 25th) marked in their diary when the public lottery entries open for all of this year’s eight rounds.

The lottery style entry system allows applicants 48 hours starting at 00:01 GMT on January 25 to register for a ticket. After entries close tickets will be picked at random to fill the races and successful applicants will be automatically entered and charged for their chosen events. A list of successful riders will be posted on enduroworldseries.com on January 28.

Riders who have displayed exceptional talent or outstanding results can also apply for a wild card entry during the lottery process – but with only 20 spots available for the entire season, they won’t be easy to secure. Wild Cards are designed to reward only a select few talented riders who may have missed out on a qualification spot through conventional means such as injury or come from an under-represented nation.

And with 29 official teams confirmed for 2017, the competition to be crowned World Champion in Finale at the end of the season is going to be fiercer than ever. With a mix of familiar and new teams lining up to compete, applicants lucky enough to win a lottery place will be riding and racing amongst the most talented athletes in the sport. To find out all the new team line ups head to http://www.enduroworldseries. com/teams/

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “We introduced the lottery system last year and it was a real success, with racers saying it was a lot fairer and removed a lot of the stress from trying to enter. This time round we’ve extended the sign up window to 48 hours so it gives even more time to sign up for a lottery ticket. I’m delighted so many teams have signed up, the calibre of the talent just gets better year on year and I’m really looking forward to seeing some exciting racing go down this season.”

Full details about the public lottery and how to enter the series can be found here.