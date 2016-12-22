WTF: The Hope Nutcracker

Well, it seems like everyone’s getting on board with the Christmas spirit! Even our friends over at Hope Technology in Barnoldswick are embracing the holiday season, with their…err…homage to the traditional Russian ballet; The Nutcracker.

But how do you pull that off if you’re a manufacturer of mountain bike components? Well, you program the CNC machines with Tchaikovsky’s music score, then you get your hands on a big ol’ nut, and with a bit of pre-determined choreography, you let the whirring drill bits dance and weave their way…well, we’ll let you see for yourself!