Win A Polaris Bike Case With The Singletrack Partner Zone

Wow, can you handle the giveaway goodness? If our daily Advent giveaway was meeting your freebie quoter for the week then you’re going to love this additional competition from the Singletrack Partner Zone.

First off, what is the Singletrack Partner Zone. The Partner Zone is relatively new area on the website where trusted brands can showcase their products. Singletrack readers can use the Partner Zone as an area to discover new products and even buy the latest cycling gear.

Polaris is a Singletrack Partner Zone member, and celebrate the holidays they are offering a great prize giveaway open to all Singletrack fans.

The prize is a Polaris Bikewear Axial Pod Bike Case which has a recommend retail price of £299.99. The Axial Pod Bike Case would make the perfect Christmas gift for an avid cyclist, or even just a great gift for yourself.

Some of the standout features of the Polaris Axial Pod Case include:

All wheel size compatible bike case

Will fit all bike including triple crown DH

Hybrid construction, lightweight molded EVA base with a rugged 600D Nylon upper.

Removable strengthening bars allows the Axial to fold down into its own base for storage when not in use

8.2kg ( unpacked weight )

To enter the prize giveaway head over to the Polaris Bikewear Competition page here, and answer the following question:

“What is the name of the mountain biking event run by Polaris Bikewear? “

If you’re not sure on the answer, then not to worry as the Partner Zone is full of useful facts about featured brands (hint hint).

Enter Now!