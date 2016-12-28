Video: The Brother Cycles Big Bro On Test

Not long ago, we received a brand new mountain bike from the crew at Brother Cycles. Called the “Big Bro”, this lovely-looking rig is a 29in mountain bike features sliding dropouts, and is built from tough 4130 cromoly steel tubing. It’s designed as a versatile mountain bike that’s perfectly equipped for off-road bikepacking, as it’s decked out with nearly every mount and lug you can think of for bolting on bottle cages, pannier racks and mudguards.

The Big Bro only comes as a frame and fork package, so you can build it up in whatever configuration you so choose. The bike we have on test has been setup with a matching rigid fork, though the frame is ready for a short-travel suspension fork. It has clearance for up to 2.4in wide tyres, and you can bolt on a front derailleur. The sliding dropouts also mean you can easily set it up as a singlespeed too.

Wil has been chugging about on the Big Bro test bike, and he’s put together a short video to give you a close-up look of what it’s all about. Keep your eyes peeled on the website for an upcoming review on this versatile off-road bikepacking companion.

And for more info on the Big Bro in the meantime, head to BrotherCycles.com.