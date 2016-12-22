Throwback Thursday: The 10 Year Wait

Roly gets his first new bike for a decade. How times have changed…

Published in Issue 97

Words by Roly Lambert.

After over a decade it was high time I treated myself to a whole new bike. Not a new frame and old bits, or old frame and a mere several hundred pounds’ worth of new bits to fit, but a new-out-the-box bike.

This content is exclusive for Premier users.

If you are a Subscriber log in. Subscriptions start from just £1.49 Find out more!

Subscribe to access to all of Singletrack’s Premier goodness? There’s a Throwback Thursday each week with handpicked features and columnns from the magazine. Options start at as little as £1.49 a month! Take a look by clicking the big yellow button below:

Subscription Options