Throwback Thursday: Mark’s Mountain

Mark sets himself an extensive personal challenge, inspired by Jenn: to climb a 10,000ft mountain pass under his own steam.

WORDS BY MARK ALKER // PICTURES BY CHRISTOR LIDSLOT AND VIC ALKER.

When Jenn told me that she needed to give up working as our deputy editor in order to spend her remaining weeks with friends and family before the end of her fight with cancer, I realised I’d wasted a lot of chances to make my own life so much better.

When someone as strong and focused as Jenn finds they have only months to live it makes you stop and think. I thought about the chances we get that we don’t take and how when a chance is gone it leaves only regret. I didn’t want to look back and count the things I didn’t do and at 44, riding up mountains is a lot tougher than it would have been if I’d done it 15 years ago.