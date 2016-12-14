Throwback Thursday: It’s Gym Life, But Not As We Know It…
by Kane Allen
December 14, 2016
Much as we hate to admit it, most of us have ‘proper’ jobs that push mountain biking some way down the list of priorities. Meerkat explains why it’s worth persevering.
Words by Meerkat.
Since I started writing these columns, I’ve gone from regular nine-to-fiver, with modest but adequate weekly opportunity to straddle a mountain bike, to seasoned road warrior barely able to unpack between a succession of ‘inexpensive’ hotels. Under these conditions retaining one’s sanity is an achievement, but staying in physical shape requires a close acquaintance with the hotel gym.
This content is exclusive for Premier users.
If you are a Subscriber log in.
Subscriptions start from just £1.49
Subscribe to access to all of Singletrack’s Premier goodness. Options start at as little as £1.49 a month! Take a look by clicking the big yellow button below: