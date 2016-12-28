The Gift Giveaway Competition Has Been Won!

That’s right folks, the 2016 Singletrack Christmas Advent Calendar Gift Giveaway Competition has been run and won!

Over the past month, we’ve been giving away prizes every weekday in the lead up to Christmas, with lucky readers snagging everything from carbon fibre handlebars, tubeless tyres and high-powered LED lights, to T-shirts, mugs, and sports nutrition. It’s been a MASSIVE month of goodness, and congratulations to all of you who got on board and got involved in our Facebook Live videos – we had a blast!

However, in addition to the daily prizes, we’ve also been stowing away extra prizes to put into the Singletrack Mega Sack. Every single prize that we’ve given away each weekday has also gone into the Mega Sack. As you can imagine, this Sack is absolutely bursting at the seams with goodies that anybody could win. And over the weekend, one lucky reader did indeed win the Mega Sack.

Want to see if YOU won?? Read on for the full video below!

In Week One of the Advent Calendar competition, we had a tipsy Santa drop by with a load of goodies to giveaway. After stopping in for a beverage or two, Santa didn’t make it much further past the loch though…

Next up was Ginger Santa, who kindly offered to model all of the prizes up for grabs in Week Two of the Advent Calendar Giveaway Competition. Some modifications are required for Santa’s hat to be Bell Super 3R compatible…

In Week Three of the Advent Calendar Giveaway Competition, we had a slightly creepy Santa join us for a photo shoot of all the presents he prepared to deliver to our lucky Singletrack Readers. He even brought his own candy cane, which he uses to lure eager mountain bikers into his Christmas Cave.

For the fourth and final week of the Advent Calendar Giveaway Competition, Santa got all rowdy when he unloaded his sack in the office while jamming to fast-paced Scandinavian Death Metal music. The stress of his impending Christmas present giving duties seemed to be getting the best of Santa…

So, did you win any of our Advent Calendar Giveaway Prizes? If not, then maybe you were kindly gifted a bit of Christmas spending money instead? Well if you’re looking for a little inspiration on what to spend those £20 notes on, then make sure you check out these Top 20 Ways To Spend Your Christmas Money.

But wait, there’s more! Even if you missed out on one of our daily prizes, there’s still a chance that you may have won the Super Duper Singletrack Christmas Advent Calendar Giveaway Uber Mega Sack…

Want to know if you won? Then enjoy this lovely video of Santa busting out some Christmas carols on his banjo, before he announces the winner of this year’s Mega Sack!