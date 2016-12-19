The Banff Mountain Film Festival is famous all around the globe as being the melting pot for new and emerging film talent in the outdoors film industry world. Many new videographers have gotten their break courtesy of the Banff Film Festival in previous years, though it’s also a chance for seasoned directors to show off their talents. For the general public, it’s an even better opportunity to go along and see stories told about outdoors sports that you may have never even heard of before – like sand skiing.

For 2017, the Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming to the UK and Ireland, and the film tour is set to kick off at the end of January in just a few weeks time. We’ve got the full press release from Banff-UK.com below, including the festival’s trailer video, and all of the screening dates and venues for the UK & Ireland!

Press Release

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back in the UK and Ireland for 2017, with more screenings and more action than ever before.

Featuring an evening of exhilarating adventure films, the tour kicks off in Brighton on 25 January and finishes in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, on 17 May, with nearly 100 screenings at over 50 venues along the way.

“It’s fantastic to be back with our biggest tour yet – a reflection of the enormous appetite for adventure that UK and Irish audiences have,” says Tour Director Nell Teasdale.

“The Banff Tour is more than a series of exhilarating film nights. Each screening offers a real sense of community, bringing together people with a wide range of outdoor passions. And we guarantee that viewers will leave with new enthusiasm and inspiration for their own adventures too!”

The short films, starring the world’s top adventurers on exciting journeys in mind-blowing destinations, are selected from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival held every year in the Canadian Rockies.

The UK and Ireland tour has two different programmes of films to choose from, each lasting about 21⁄2 hours, with free prize giveaways at each screening. The tour is part of the wider Banff World Tour, which travels the globe each year, visiting nearly 50 countries and reaching more than 400,000 people worldwide.

For more information and to book tickets see www.banff-uk.com

UK and Ireland 2017 tour dates: