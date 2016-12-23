If fat bikes aren’t for the shy, then the Surly Big Fat Dummy isn’t for the shy extrovert. There are few bikes we’ve seen with this much ‘Look at me!’ going on with them. But under the ridiculous looking initial impression, is a bike that Surly reckons will make for a fun but practical bike.

Fat tyres and a super long wheelbase and lots of room for cargo (or a surfboard or even a passenger). Stockist Charlie the Bikemonger has already ordered ‘a few’ of the £2800 complete bikes, due late March.

They say “Big Fat Dummy accepts either 10mm or 12mm axles in the rear with a spacing of 190/197mm. That big ‘ol spacing equates to one thing: tire clearance for days. Big Fat Dummy maxes out at a massive 26 x 5.25” tyre.* While that large of a tyre provides the most traction and stability a bike can possibly offer, it’s also a lot of rubber to push and might not be for everybody. Luckily, Big Fat Dummy is also a blast to ride with 3in tyres too. It uses the same 100mm suspension-corrected fork as the Wednesday, meaning if you want to add a little squishy squishy to your ride, you can throw a Bluto on and let ‘er rip.”

So if you fancy a machine that’s equally at home getting the shopping from town as it is carrying your surfboard or guitar case or camera gear over the sand dunes by the coast, or snow fields of Sweden, then give it a look. You’ll probably be the only kid on your street with one…

More info over on the Surly website.