Singletrack Advent Prize Giveaway Week 3

Welcome to week three of our advent giveaway competition. Here is what we have lined up for you for the next 5 days.

Remember, you have to be in it to win it so make sure you are a registered website user – your unique site username will be your entry ticket.

Monday: Rad8 Photochromatic MTB Glasses

Price: £88 (15% discount available for Singletrack Subscribers)

These are photocromatic glasses from our Premier Dealer Rad8. Impact resistant and anti fog, these are the new dark blue frames – the full frame is model 504, while the half frame is model 502. Being photochromatic, they’ll do you for gloomy winter rides, dark night rides, and sunny days.

On those sunny days, the lenses will darken to absorb 76% of ambient light. So whether it’s dust or mud you’re needing to keep out of your eyes, these will do the trick.

Tuesday: Giro Chronicle MIPs Helmet

This helmet takes its design cues from the premium Giro Montaro MIPs helmet, and offers many of the key features at a lower price. With MIPS to redirect impact energy in the event of an off, deep coverage of the head, and the Roc Loc 5 fit system, you can be sure your head is protected.

As well as safety, you’ve got comfort covered with 14 vents for cooling and Coolmax padding. You also get an adjustable visor which is compatible with goggles, and it’s available in a choice of six colours.

Wednesday: Innermost Nutrition: The Fit One and The Fit Plus

Innermost produces a range of nutritional supplements based around lifestyle goals – such as ‘strong’, ‘lean’, or the ‘fit’ mixes we have here. The ‘Fit Plus’ mix is a pre-workout energy supplement, and the ‘Fit One’ is a protein blend.

This mix is low in sugar, gluten free, suitable for vegetarians, and Halal and Kosher, while the ‘Health’ mix is suitable for vegans. Could this be the start of a new year, new you, with a few less post-ride pies?

Thursday: Praxis 10 Speed Wide Range Cassette

When we tested this 11-40T cassette it got the coveted Singletrack Recommended seal. Get up the steepest of hills, shift smoothly, and still have the gearing to pedal down them again on your 1x set up with this wide range cassette.

Sprockets 11-28 are steel and 34-40 are hard anodized 7075-T6 Aluminium. Suitable for 10spd Shimano/SRAM Mid or Long cage MTB derailleurs, and 1X10 or 2×10 MTB drivetrains only. With this kind of gearing, you might be tempted to make new year’s resolutions for things invovling big hills and long climbs.

Friday: Moon Meteor Storm Front Light

No need for any glowing nosed reindeer with one of these on the front of your sleigh or bike. Two Cree LEDS give you 1600 lumens, and 31 hours of light on the flash setting. The package includes both helmet and handlebar mounts, and with no external battery pack there’s no need to have a cable tucked down the back of your neck if you go for the helmet mounted option.

The light has been designed to ensure that heat is dissipated to prevent overheating and prolong LED life. Light up the dark winter days and keep riding.

Another great week of products we think you’ll agree. Want to find out more? Want to win? Here’s what we’re doing…

Each week day at around lunchtime, we’ll be coming to you via Facebook Live where we’ll have a close look at that day’s prize to tell you a bit more about it, and reveal the question you’ll need to answer in order to enter the competition. Don’t worry, it will be a nice easy question. Want to be notified when we’re live so you can enter the draw straight away? Then get onto our Facebook Page ASAP!

Too busy at work to tune in for Facebook Live? Don’t worry, each day we’ll be embedding the video into a story, along with all the competition details, on our website so that you have chance to enter the competition until 9am UK time the following day.

The competition will be free to enter, but you do need a Singletrackworld.com Username to do so, which is good, because not only is it free to register, it’s so simple a heavily intoxicated Santa impersonator could do it. So take 15 seconds to get yourself signed up and registered. Every day we’ll give you the chance to win the product we feature that day. Better yet, we’ll also put your name into the prize draw for the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love – which will contain one of everything that we give away in the whole lead up to Christmas. That’s going to be one huge box!

The Mega Sack

As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will be invited to join us here to our office for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer, as well as collecting your winnings. Because the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love is going to be such a monster, entries will only be available to those with a UK delivery address, or to anyone who is prepared to come along to Singletrack Towers and visit us for the day and collect it.

Don’t forget to check in every week day to enter the daily draw, and remember, every time you enter you’re increasing your chances of winning the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love – enter every draw and you’ll have 20 chances of winning the big box. Whoop!

Full terms and conditions can be found here