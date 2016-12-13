Poll: Would You Buy A Bike Online?

Buying a bike online – it’s a decision that more and more mountain bikers are seriously considering these days. Rewind a few years, and the concept was the stuff of science fiction movies. Then again, so was a Trump presidency. Yep…

Nowadays we buy all sorts of things online. Items such as plane tickets, event entries, hotel bookings and travel insurance for overseas riding trips. Some people even buy their groceries online, which is good, because it means you can avoid that awkward moment in the fruit ‘n’ veg shop where you might actually have to talk to someone face-to-face. *shudder*

But a whole bike?

Mountain bikers buy a lot of bike-related stuff online. Whether it’s a hard-to-source spare part, a clothing item that you just can’t find locally, or the lure of a cheap deal, more riders are choosing online purchasing to have things delivered straight to their door.

As such, more and more bike companies are choosing to offer complete bikes for you to purchase online. Brands such as YT and Canyon have been steady proponents of the direct-to-consumer model, whereby you can purchase a bike on their websites, and your new bike will be delivered straight to your door. Then there are brands like Commencal – a company that has traditionally offered bikes through local bike shops and distributors, which has made the move to only selling direct-to-consumer. Even the big names like Trek and Giant are rolling out plans to offer online purchasing, though through a slightly different model.

Whatever the reason, we want to know whether you would buy a bike online. Maybe you own one already? Or you’re planning to purchase a bike online in the future? Perhaps you’ve bought a bike online and it was a negative experience? Or would you much rather buy through a local dealer?

Tell us your answer in this week’s poll below!

Not into Facebook? Then wang your answer in our web poll here;

In a rapidly evolving market, the entire industry is undergoing significant changes in a relatively short space of time. We’d love to not only get your answer to our poll question, but also to hear about your bike-buying experience and whether you’re in favour of purchasing locally through a bike shop, or buying exclusively online. What do you think are the advantages and disadvantages of each purchasing method?