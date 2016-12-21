Our Pick Of The Pics – Staff Photos From 2016

With camera phones in everyone’s pockets we’re always snapping away on rides, at races, and in the pub afterwards. Sometimes we’re even equipped with a ‘proper’ camera. The result is hard drives full of images. Some capture something visually beautiful, while others capture a moment that was beautiful if you were there, but probably doesn’t look that artistically outstanding to the outsider. Here we bring you our favourite pictures from our own collections this year.

Andi, Social Media Guy & Gadget Geek

Brendan Fairclough whipping at Fort Bill. Pretty chuffed with this pic as it was taken on my phone in the glorious sun. First time to Fort William. My son and I traveled all the way from our home in Spain to the race for the weekend.

Chipps, Editor & Guitar Hoarder

This is a photo of my girlfriend riding a trail called Amasa Back in Moab, Utah. It’s one of my favourite trails in one of my favourite places to ride. It was shot on my trusty, very worn Sony RX100 compact camera and I think the angle and the shadows help to show what a chunky bit of trail it is, with a 100m cliff off to one side too. It came at the end of a two week riding holiday in the States this October and we’d ridden nearly every day, gaining, as you do, more speed and finesse every day so that by the time we got to this section, which is on a very steep and challenging jeep trail, we both rode it without a moment’s hesitation. If we’d come across this on our first day, we’d probably have walked it. The exposure is pretty scary and the drops are also pretty committing, but because this was the end of the trip, we were both not that fazed by it and just took it in our strides.

Just a look at this pic again fills me with the warmth of the sun and the sense of adventure that we shared on that trip. Everyone needs to go to Moab one day.

Hannah, Editorial Manager & Crap Crafter

This is a photo of my husband heading down towards Malham, taken on my in-laws’ point and shoot because I’d packed so many layers and so much food that I couldn’t fit my own camera into my bag. We’d booked our annual weekend away to ride (road) bikes without the kids, and the day before we went it snowed. With the high passes we’d planned to ride under snow and ice, I persuaded him that he should have a go on a fat bike. My husband is not a mountain biker and doesn’t like being cold, so I was pretty worried that it was going to be a miserable trip out. We pushed up from Settle through knee deep snow in scenery that could be mistaken for the Alps, then set off down the other side towards Malham, where the snow was untouched by anyone. At this point I was saying ‘I’m not sure if that’s where the path goes’, and my husband was shouting ‘who cares?!’. This isn’t the most beautiful of the the shots I took that day, but it’s the one that reminds me most of my husband giggling his way down the descent. I’ll make a mountain biker of him yet.

James, Despatch Guy & Head Hucker

Luckycharms spotted at the ‘Ard Rock 2016. Personal top tube decoration for good vibes and a happy ending… caught my eye and made me smile.

James has taken a ton of pictures this year that capture the scenes away from the race action itself. Look out for another photo feature coming your way soon…

Mark, Publisher & DIYer Extraordinaire

The way to make sure you take a great shot is watch what the pros do… and then totally rip off their shots. That’s pretty much what I did here. The pro in question was top northern lensman, Sam Needham. Sam was working for Kona at it’s launch in Austria that day. His job, to shuttle groups of international journos up the mountain to take pictures of the test bikes they were riding. The Brits always tend to huddle together at these events. It sort of makes sense as we are the most awkward of ‘clients’ who insist on having the brakes swapped around on the test bikes we are riding. If we are all together it helps remind the hard done by mechanics that they need to swap them back before some hapless future continental journo grabs a big handful of front when he thinks he’s about to drift the back.

So, anyway. Sam spotted an awesome section of trail with a high vantage point that setup a massive mountainscape as the backdrop. We were at 8000 feet and it looks precipitous. I just rocked up behind Sam and took my iPhone out and nicked his shot. He’s beneath me in this shot but he’s so small you can’t see him.

Rob, Designer & Trainer Fiend

This shot was taken at Red Bull Hardline earlier in the year of one of the Atherton siblings, Gee at his home event at Dinas Mawddwy, Wales. After plenty of injury troubles from previous races and a crash in practise, it was looking unlikely the Gee would make his race run. Thankfully, after plenty of pain killers and injections directly into his shoulder, Gee was able to get his race run down which saw him complete his first full race run at Redbull Hardline, and in the process claim 4th spot overall. Taken on a Canon 7D, with a 28-70mm ‘L’ lens, getting the shot nice and crisp with such a fast rider on a flat out section of the track, was always going to make or break the shot – thankfully, all came good in the end!