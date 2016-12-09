Olsen Launches Kickstarter For Pinion Gearbox Carbon Hardtail

When cockroaches learn to ride bicycles, this is probably what they’ll be going for. Fit to survive a nuclear apocalypse, or maybe even a British winter, Olsen bikes with Pinion gearboxes and belt drives may be on many a rider’s wish list.

While the bikes have been available to order for some time, each one tailored to your specific geometry requirements, Olsen has launched a Kickstarter campaign. Through processing a number of bikes all at the same time Olsen can make the production more efficient and give customers some extra discount. Also, by getting the volumes higher, all the CNC frame inserts become cheaper.

Those who get worked up about ‘Standards’ may wish to note that Olsen has adopted the following established standards:

142/12mm maxle dropouts

SHIS 44mm headtube

Internal gear cable and dropper post hose routing.

180mm Post mount disc brakes.

Both Pinion gearboxes P-line or C-line.

The bikes are suitable for 29er or 27.5+ wheels. So after the apocalypse, those cockroaches are going to have choice when it comes to scavenging parts.

If you’ve been eying these bikes up, now’s your chance to grab a discount on a frameset, either with P-Line of C-Line Pinion gearbox. There’s even a frameset with custom paint job and Hope bling reward for anyone pledging £3000 or more.

If gears aren’t your thing, there’s also a singlespeed belt driven option for £1,500.

If you just love the idea but can’t buy whole new bike, there’s a bunch of smaller supporters’ rewards such as South Downs Way themed water bottles and t-shirts. Hop on over and see if anything takes your fancy.

These have been on our radar for a while, and we’re expecting delivery of a test bike early in the new year. Watch this space.