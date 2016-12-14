New Event: Adventure Cycle Festival

Listen up budding adventurers and bikepackers! Got your diary out? Found the month of June? OK, now pencil in the first weekend, because you’re going to the Lake District for the inaugural Adventure Cycle Festival!

This is a brand new event that we’ve just received word about, so read on for all the details;

Press Release: Calling all adventurous bikers!

Interested in biking adventures? You’ll love the new Adventure Cycle Festival, launching next June in the heart of the Lake District.

This not-for-profit festival aims to inspire people to use bikes for adventure, whether that’s a day in the mountains, a coast-to-coast epic, or an overnight bikepacking trip. Based at the spectacular location of Brathay Hall on the shores of Windermere, the Event Village will provide a hub from where exciting organised activities will launch including a ‘cross challenge event’, guided overnight bikepacking trips across the Lakes, a loaded hill climb challenge, and self-guided trips. There will be the chance to try demo bikes and equipment from major brands, plus attend workshops, lectures and film screenings, and of course an evening bar with live music.

Brathay Hall is set in 360 acres of mature woodland and rolling pasture on the shore of Lake Windermere, just a stone’s throw from Ambleside in the centre of the Lake District. The festival will be run in association with the Brathay Trust, a charitable organisation which aims to inspire children and young people to make positive changes that last a lifetime.

Confirmed partner brands include Shand, Salsa, Bombtrack, Ortlieb, Exped, and Optimus with further brands to be confirmed. Workshops will be run by these companies plus Bearbones Bikepacking, Backcountry Scotland (packrafts), Ghyllside Cycles, Pannier.cc, EDS Bikes and athletes at the event.

Optional on-site accommodation ranges from camping to luxurious lodges, while there are campsites, hostels and B&Bs close by.

Dates are 2-4 June and tickets will cost £20 per person covering the whole weekend, with under-16s going free. Any surplus funds will be reinvested into subsequent festivals, or donated to charity. Find @adventurecyclefestival on Facebook or visit adventurecyclefestival.co.uk to stay updated.