Must Watch: Deathgrip Trailer Is Alive!

by
December 14, 2016

We have very little to say here, except you should definitely watch this trailer right now!

The trailer is from an upcoming mountain bike movie called ‘Deathgrip’, which is the latest project by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough. Due for release in Spring of 2017, it looks like there’s a whole lot of “rad!” and “dude!” going on here, but wowee is there some beautiful riding shots!

We shall eagerly await news of the release. In the meantime let the EPIC video introduction whet your appetite!

Brendog is so talented, he rides upside down in Deathgrip.
Inspired by 28 Weeks Later, the next shot after this is absolutely disgusting.
In the wise words of Willow Smith; “I whip my wheel back and forth, I whip my wheel back and forth”. Photo: Boris Beyer.

