MRP Offers Ramp Control To Suit Fox 34 Forks

If you were following our Eurobike coverage back in August, you would have seen the news about a new fork cartridge from MRP called Ramp Control. Designed to replace the top cap assembly on RockShox forks such as the Pike, Yari and Boxxer, the Ramp Control cartridge is designed to offer on-the-fly adjustment, so you can adjust the spring rate of the fork action. RockShox offers this adjustability with the Bottomless Token system, but MRP says its Ramp Control cartridge offers a greater ability to fine tune.

It’s an interesting system, and MRP is looking to expand on the Ramp Control’s compatibility, having just announced it will be offering a unit designed for Fox 34 forks.

Here’s a graph from MRP showing the level of adjustment afforded by the Ramp Control cartridge. The beauty about the 16-position adjuster is that you can access the minimum and maximum settings by simply twisting the dial. No tools required to open up the fork like you normally would. However, the total range of adjustment is still smaller than using tokens (at least in the RockShox fork that MRP has used for this particular graph – the Fox 34 equivalent may very well be different).

Advertisement

Update: Here’s another image to further show how the Ramp Control system works. Turning the dial adjusts the valve between the lower and upper air chambers, which changes the rate of how air passes between the two. More Ramp Control provides additional end-stroke control and firmer high-speed damping. Less Ramp Control provides a more linear spring rate with softer high-speed damping. And all without need for tools.

For more information, head to MRPbike.com

Still confused how it all works? Check out this install video from MRP for a little suspension enlightenment.