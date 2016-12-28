Monday Morning Debrief 67

Happy Holidays everybody!

We trust you all had a spectacular weekend filled with presents, silly board games and copious amounts of roast turkey and mince pies? We know we certainly did – and by the lingering smell permeating throughout Singletrack Towers, it appears that everyone dutifully submitted to their annual dose of Brussel Sprouts too…

As we slowly digest the remains of a festive weekend of gorging on trifle, pudding, cheese, and chocolate, we’ve got a festive edition of the Monday Morning Debrief coming your way to see what everyone at Singletrack Towers got up to over the break. Yes, we know it’s Wednesday, but it feels like Monday, and most of us were battling Sherry hangovers on Monday anyway.

A photo posted by Andi Sykes (@andisykes) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:39am PST

Our Social Media guru, Andi, spent Boxing Day at Llangdegla Bikepark in Wales, where he was aboard an NS Eccentric 29er test bike cashing Christmas dinner credits. Looks like he got at least three feet of air in this one!

A photo posted by Wil Barrett (@wilrides) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:48am PST

Advertisement

Wil went down south for Christmas, and got out for a festive ride aboard the Brother Cycles Big Bro test bike on the South Downs Way. Here he is testing a new hydration strategy, along with technical Christmas apparel.

A photo posted by Singletrack Magazine (@singletrackmag) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

It wasn’t just Ross’ wee groms who received some Santa love over the weekend. Just in time for the holiday period, the kind folks at Orange gifted us this incredible new Five that’s built up with a Factory Kit. Lovely Fox Kashima goodies, a SRAM 1×12 Eagle drivetrain, and trick Hope componentry has got everyone in the office in love with this Industrial Grey coloured rig. Look out for an upcoming test on this one…

We hope you’re all enjoying yourselves over the holiday break, whether you’re back at the slave-cave like we are, or you’re out on vacation shredding trails somewhere awesome. Whatever you’re up to, we hope you’re having a terrific time and getting out on two wheels. For those of you reading this in the office toilets while procrastinating about the pile of emails awaiting you at the desk, take a few minutes (your boss will have no idea – TRUST US) and enjoy this daringly naughty Fresh Goods Friday video.

Advertisement

Try not to laugh at this one – it’s a belter!