Monday Morning Debrief 67

by
December 28, 2016

Happy Holidays everybody!

We trust you all had a spectacular weekend filled with presents, silly board games and copious amounts of roast turkey and mince pies? We know we certainly did – and by the lingering smell permeating throughout Singletrack Towers, it appears that everyone dutifully submitted to their annual dose of Brussel Sprouts too…

As we slowly digest the remains of a festive weekend of gorging on trifle, pudding, cheese, and chocolate, we’ve got a festive edition of the Monday Morning Debrief coming your way to see what everyone at Singletrack Towers got up to over the break. Yes, we know it’s Wednesday, but it feels like Monday, and most of us were battling Sherry hangovers on Monday anyway.

monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas
Rachel Sokal got in a riding tour around the Xmas week tour around the England/Scotland border, having spent Xmas eve in Hamsterly, and Xmas day Newcastleton. How’s that for motivated??
monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas
A festive detour on the side of the trail – love it!
monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas food cake
Rachel said they rode out of storm Barbara, and straight into Conor. The weather was grim, but the riding was superb, and it was complemented by a little festive whisky and cake – because Christmas right?
monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas carrot whiskey cake
Hannah’s Santa snack game is strong.
monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas ross kids children isla bikes
After Santa stopped by Hannah’s for a tipple, he dropped into Ross’s joint with two gorgeous Isla Bikes for two very, very happy little girls – how’s the smile on those faces!

A photo posted by Andi Sykes (@andisykes) on

Our Social Media guru, Andi, spent Boxing Day at Llangdegla Bikepark in Wales, where he was aboard an NS Eccentric 29er test bike cashing Christmas dinner credits. Looks like he got at least three feet of air in this one!

A photo posted by Wil Barrett (@wilrides) on

Wil went down south for Christmas, and got out for a festive ride aboard the Brother Cycles Big Bro test bike on the South Downs Way. Here he is testing a new hydration strategy, along with technical Christmas apparel.

monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas wine cork
Meanwhile in Calder Valley…
monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas sprouts food vegetables frypan
And what Christmas is complete without a Bubble ‘n’ Squeak meal on Boxing Day? Making Brussel Sprouts tolerable since 1827.
monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas
And of course, the obligatory Boxing Day stroll to feel slightly better about all the booze and calories consumed in the prior 48 hours.
monday morning debrief riding xmas christmas vicki walk dog mountain sunshine
No bike present, but Mark & Vicki got out for a hike in their #activewear. Doesn’t look cold at all…

It wasn’t just Ross’ wee groms who received some Santa love over the weekend. Just in time for the holiday period, the kind folks at Orange gifted us this incredible new Five that’s built up with a Factory Kit. Lovely Fox Kashima goodies, a SRAM 1×12 Eagle drivetrain, and trick Hope componentry has got everyone in the office in love with this Industrial Grey coloured rig. Look out for an upcoming test on this one…

We hope you’re all enjoying yourselves over the holiday break, whether you’re back at the slave-cave like we are, or you’re out on vacation shredding trails somewhere awesome. Whatever you’re up to, we hope you’re having a terrific time and getting out on two wheels. For those of you reading this in the office toilets while procrastinating about the pile of emails awaiting you at the desk, take a few minutes (your boss will have no idea – TRUST US) and enjoy this daringly naughty Fresh Goods Friday video.

Try not to laugh at this one – it’s a belter!

