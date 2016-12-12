Monday Morning Debrief 65

If you, like us, came to the stark realisation over the weekend that we are now within two weeks from the most festive of all holidays, then we suspect you also decided to procrastinate further by going out for a ride instead of forcing yourself into the painful, yet necessary Christmas preparations. And really, who’s got the time for shopping centre carpark wars when you could be riding?

Rather than baking minced pies and erecting various Christmas decorations over the weekend, we all chose bikes instead. Here’s our Monday Morning Debrief to see how the Singletrack Crew spent the past few days of procrastination.

Today I met a very nice rock… #singletrack #stw #peakdistrict #mountainbike #mtb #dvosuspension #productionpriveeshan @productionprivee #fail A video posted by Andi Sykes (@andisykes) on Dec 11, 2016 at 11:59am PST

Andi took his mind off Christmas the literal way – by ploughing head first over the handlebars on a descent up in the Peak District. And the answer to your next question is ‘Yes’ – Andi was also caught crashing in last week’s Monday Morning Debrief. He may be earning a reputation there…

How do you combine bike riding with Christmas procrastination? Wear festive outfits on a Xmas ride! Tom N partook in the Tweed Valley Bike Patrol Xmas, and the gang put together a short little slideshow of everyone getting their good times on – love it!

So there you have it, another weekend of riding, exploring and Christmas procrastination down-pat!

Now what about you lovely people? Did you go riding on the weekend? Or where you shackled to the confines of the kitchen prepping Christmas goodies and wrapping up socks and aftershave?

If all this pres-Xmas talk is getting you nervous, take solace and remember that as long as there is at least one day between us and Christmas, you’ve still got plenty of time to buy all of the necessary presents (guys, we’re looking at you!). So with all that extra time up your sleeve, why not grab yourself a brew and enjoy this video of Singletrack’s new video stars, Ross and Andi, who valiantly held the Fresh Goods Friday Live fort on Friday gone. Top job fellas, and if they keep this up, Chipps and Wil may be looking for new jobs…