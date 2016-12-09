Martyn Ashton Scoops Up Pride Of Sports Award

Martyn Ashton adds another award to his mantle after receiving the 2016 Pride of Sports award.

Often described as one of the most positive athletes in mountain biking, Martyn Ashton is no stranger to winning an award or two. Last night he added to his impressive collection of trophies after winning the Daily Mirror Pride of Sports Award.

The trials legend suffered a life-changing accident in 2013 during a stunt show which left him paralysed from the waist down, but this hasn’t stopped Martyn from riding and in fact he tackled the Fort William Downhill this year during the World Cup (watch below).

This trophy has found a very special place in my home & heart. I’m very proud to have been a representative of cycling at the @prideofsport awards. To win is just unreal! Thanks so much @globalmountainbikenetwork @animaluk #DisabilitySportAward2016 A photo posted by Martyn Ashton (@martynashton) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:15am PST

Martyn wasn’t able to receive the award in person at the ceremony held at Grosvenor House in London, and didn’t actually know he had won until close friends Rob Warner and Danny Hart surprised him with the award.

The Pride of Sports award is designed to “celebrate and recognise the unsung heroes of sport.” As well as professionals like Martyn Ashton, who one the Singletrack Legend award in 2015.