Les Gets Trails Opening Due To Lack Of Snow

If you were to pop over to Les Get at this time of year what type of weather would you expect? For us, we’d be dressed for snow with snowboards under arms, but looking at today’s news we would look a little overdressed.

The tourist office in Les Gets has confirmed that Mont Chery, a South facing slope hasn’t received enough snow so far to be opened to skiers, so the decision has been made to open the blue run “Piste des Biquettes” and the green run “Boucle De Clarines” to mountain bikers.

If Mont Chery doesn’t do it for you then Champery, on the Swiss side of the Portes Du Soleil, is another area experiencing milder than expected temperatures and open to mountain bikers too.

It was a similar story in the region last year too. Trails were opened to mountain bikers then and the turnout was better than expected, great news for the local business who would normally be catering for snow sports enthusiasts.

Those of you who are tempted to pop over for a spot of riding in the Alps are warned that the weather could change, and current forecasts predict snowfall on the 23rd December. Before then though it’s blue skies and sunshine!