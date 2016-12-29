How To Look Good: Top 10 Modelling Tips From Singletrack

Having pictures taken can be intimidating, and with all that Instagram-ing and social media-ing that people are up to these days, we thought a guide to looking good might come in handy.

Here at Singletrack Towers we spend a lot of time on the wrong side of the camera. Even the most camera shy of employees discovers that there is no escape, and has to learn to love the lens. It can be pretty daunting. Some cycle gear is pretty hard to look good in. Sometimes it’s cold, but we’re being sent summer gear. Sometimes it’s hot, but we’re receiving stock for winter tests. Many of our photos are taken for Fresh Goods Friday – these are our regular stories where we show you everything that we’ve received here in the office, and let you know where you can buy it. That does mean that sometimes we show you boring but important things like brake pads, and chains, and quick links – everything that’s sent in for testing, we feature it. It’s pretty easy to wax lyrical about a bike, or some fancy piece of tech, but it can be tricky to say much about a baselayer, or a pair of socks. But a picture speaks a thousand words, so to make our lives easier and your lives more entertaining, we try to make the photos a bit different to the catalogue shots you’ll find on a distributer’s web pages. With the benefit of all this experience, here are our tips for getting great photos.

1. Relax

If you feel uncomfortable and awkward it will show in your images. Relax and embrace the situation, however uncomfortable.

2. Pout

Getting your lips pursed just so sculpts the face and adds definition to your cheek bones.

3. Look Off Camera

If looking straight at the lens brings you out in a cold sweat, gazing off camera can make you look sultry and interesting.

4. Be Creative

It’s hard to make every product look dynamic and interesting, but think laterally rather than literally and you might just come up with a new angle.

5. Occupy Your Hands

Hands can be awkward, they can hang at your sides not adding to the image. Give your pose greater purpose by using your hands to highlight features such as pockets.

6. You Don’t Have To Smile

It can be a good idea to practice ‘turning on’ your smile in a mirror, otherwise it can look forced and unnatural.

7. Demonstrate The Product

Showing off features such as zips gives your image more interest, and makes it more informative for the viewer.

8. Full Cover

If the camera makes you feel awkward, covering your face is an option.

9. Safety In Numbers

If you’re not comfortable posing alone, the presence of friends may help you relax.

10. Photoshop

If all else fails, use Photoshop to improve the appearance of your images.

Here’s to another year ahead of looking good.