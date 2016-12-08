Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 9

TOTES. AMAZEBALLS.

Yes, it’s Day Nine and the second week of our HUGE Singletrack Advent Calendar Christmas Countdown Competition Giveaway Bonanza! No idea what we’re talking about? Look here to see all of the prizes available for you to win throughout this week. Missed last week? Need more gift ideas for the cyclist in your life? Then check out what you missed in week 1.

For today’s competition (which is free and SUPER easy to enter) you have the chance to win a very sweet combo lightest from Moon, which is valued at £79.99. Let Santa run us through what he intends to give to the winner of today’s competition;

If you spend any time riding your bike at night, there’s a good chance you’ll have come across Moon lights at one point or another. Builders of clever rechargeable and high-powered lights for cycling, Moon has a substantial range of front and rear lighting solutions to suit everything from riding to work in the city, through to evening night rides on the trails.

This particular option is the Meteor-X Auto Pro and the Arcturus Pro Light Set. Both lights are rechargeable with Lithium-Ion batteries inside, and both make use of a universal bracket to mount them to your bars and seatpost. While they’re powerful lights, they’re also quite compact, weighing in at just 120 grams for the pair. The coolest feature however is the Auto mode. Using a light sensor on the top of the body, you can select Auto mode to make the light automatically turn on or off depending on how dark it is outside. How clever is that!

*Note: The prize only includes the Meteor-X Pro and Arcturus Pro light combo, not the Meteor Storm that Santa is also holding. Santa was drunk when we took this photo, and didn’t realise the Meteor Storm light would need to be used on his sleigh so he could get back home safely in the dark. But only when his blood alcohol content had returned to legal driving level of course.

The Moon Meteor-X Pro & Arcturus Pro Light Combo Specifications:

Includes front light (Meteor-X) and rear light (Arcturus)

The Meteor Auto Pro features 1 Cree XML U2 LED and up to 700 Lumens of power

The Arcturus features a rectangular COB LED and up to 70 Lumens of power

Integrated light sensor

In Auto mode, the lights will turn on and off automatically based on how dark it is outside

Water resistant

Universal mounting system to mount easily to handlebars and seatposts

Weight: 84g (front) & 36 grams (rear)

RRP: £79.99

Want to win the Meteor-X Pro & Arcturus Pro light combo from Moon? Well it’s good news for you, because it’s FREE to enter!

It’s also super easy – just watch this Facebook Live video carefully, and tell us who is today’s Singletrack Christmas Tree Fairy…

Can’t see the video? The head here to check out our Facebook page

Get notified instantly when we are next live on Facebook – Like us!

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@singletrackworld.com with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 9‘.

In your email include;

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Singletrackworld.com Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

Want to be notified when we’re live so you can get entering straight away? Then click here!