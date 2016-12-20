Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 17

Yes, it’s Day Seventeen and the fourth AND FINAL week of our HUGE Singletrack Advent Calendar Christmas Countdown Competition Giveaway Bonanza! No idea what we’re talking about? Look here to see all of the prizes available for you to win throughout this week. Missed last week? Need more gift ideas for the cyclist in your life? Then check out what you missed in week 1, in week 2, and week 3.

For today’s competition (which is free and SUPER easy to enter) you have the chance to win this handy trailside pump from Lezyne.

Lezyne Micro Floor Drive XL

It may say ‘Micro’ on the box but this pump is designed to shift a lot of air quickly. So much that it’s capable of dealing with fat tyres up to 35psi. This pump could be yours if you are our lucky winner.

So, you want to win this pump? Well it’s good news for you, because it’s FREE to enter!

It’s also super easy – just watch this Facebook Live video carefully, and tell us who is today’s Singletrack Christmas Tree Fairy…

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@singletrackworld.com with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 17‘.

In your email include;

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Singletrackworld.com Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

