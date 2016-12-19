Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 16

SHUT THE FRONT DOOR.

Yes, it’s Day Sixteen and the start of the fourth AND FINAL week of our HUGE Singletrack Advent Calendar Christmas Countdown Competition Giveaway Bonanza! No idea what we’re talking about? Look here to see all of the prizes available for you to win throughout this week. Missed last week? Need more gift ideas for the cyclist in your life? Then check out what you missed in week 1, in week 2, and week 3.

For today’s competition (which is free and SUPER easy to enter) you have the chance to win a very sweet backpack from Camelbak!

This, is the KUDU 8 hydration backpack from US brand Camelbak. It may look familiar to some of you, as Wil reviewed the Camelbak KUDU 8 not long ago. That’s also why this pack is quite dirty, because this one is the same pack that we reviewed. Don’t worry though, as the winner of today’s competition will be getting a brand new KUDU 8 backpack.

The Camelbak KUDU 8 Backpack Features:

5 litres of storage space

Designed to fit a 3 litre hydration bladder (not included)

Integrated back protector

Wide profile waist straps

Dual sternum buckles

Internal tool roll (included)

Storage compression straps

Hidden waist storage pockets

Flexible overflow storage compartment

Available in three colours: Black, Green & Orange

RRP: £139.99

So, you want to win this brand new backpack from Camelbak? Well it’s good news for you, because it’s FREE to enter!

It’s also super easy – just watch this Facebook Live video carefully, and tell us who is today’s Singletrack Christmas Tree Fairy…

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@singletrackworld.com with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 16‘.

In your email include;

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Singletrackworld.com Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

