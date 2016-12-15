Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 14

What the what!? It’s day 14 already!? We’ve been very busy boys and girls this Christmas, and already given away 13 days worth of amazing gifts. If you managed to miss any of the previous weeks advent giveaways you can see what you would have won in week 1 and in week 2 here.

Praxis Works are today’s secret Santa’s. The company have sent over a couple for their all new Wide Range 10 speed cassettes designed specifically for mountain biking for you to try and win.

The aim of the Praxis Works Wide Range cassette was to offer users of 10 speed systems the option to run larger ranging gears without the need to run adaptors with their current system.

“Our all new Wide Range 10sp cassette is made for the MTB rider that needs just a little deeper climbing gear, but refuses to give up performance. Smooth shifting is sacred so we focused on the integrity of the shift all while extending the gearing in a fully finished comp level cassette. No awkward gearing steps, no unpleasant missed shifts… simply a proper, 10sp Wide Range cassette. This is a full cassette and NOT an ‘Expander Adaptor.’ The goal was great shifting, no sacrifice, no compromise ‘Wide-Range’ 10sp MTB cassette, that you could use an unmodified 10sp MTB rear derailleur with. The 11-40 gearing allows this.” – Praxis Works

Praxis Works 10 Speed Cassette Specifications:

10sp MTB 11-13-15-17-19-21-24-28-34-40

11-28 are steel and 34-40 are hard anodized 7075-T6 Al

For 10spd Shimano/SRAM Mid or Long cage MTB derailleurs only

For 1X10 or 2×10 MTB drivetrains only (adjust chain length accordingly)

Avg. Weight 322g +/-

The goal of this cassette is a no sacrifice, no compromise ‘Wide-Range’ 10sp MTB cassette that you can use an unmodified 10sp rear derailleur with. 11-40 gearing allows this all while using your existing 10sp wheels. No modifications, No adaptors.

RRP £100

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@singletrackworld.com with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 14‘.

In your email include;

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Singletrackworld.com Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

