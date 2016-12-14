Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 13

Can you believe that we’re already on day 13 of the Great Singletrack Advent giveaway? Or in other words, we’ve already given away 12 prizes to 12 lucky Singletrack followers!

For Day 13 we’re getting healthy and giving away (in our free to enter and easy game of skill) food supplements from Innermost Nutrition. Don’t worry if you missed what we gave away in week 1 and in week 2, you still have 7 more day’s of prizes and there’s also the Mega Sack!

Innermost have developed a range of food supplements created especially for active people or anyone who just wants to keep at the top of their game. In Santa’s sack, today is a pack of Innermost Fit One and Innermost Fit Plus.

The Fit One is designed to replenish and energise to help you keep going long after when you would normally collapse at the side of the trail. The Fit One shake is perfect for after a ride or workout and provides you with nourishment while replenishing you with super goodness.

So now we have you licking your lips and wanting a bag of Innermost Nutrition here’s how to win.

All you need to do is watch the following video (which was live on Facebook earlier) and tell us who is today’s Singletrack Christmas Tree Fairy…

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@ with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 13‘.

In your email include;

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

