Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 12

SANTA SAYS WHAT?!

Yes, it's Day Twelve of our HUUUGE Singletrack Advent Calendar Christmas Countdown Competition Giveaway Bonanza!

For today’s competition (which is free and SUPER easy to enter) you have the chance to win this brand new helmet courtesy of Giro!

Todays prize is a lovely new helmet from the people at Giro. It’s the brand new Chronicle helmet that comes packed with technologies derived from the more expensive Montaro helmet, including a MIPS liner. With deeper coverage compared to a traditional road or XC helmet, the Chronicle offers extra protection for your noggin, and it also features a large adjustable visor that’s compatible with action sports cameras.

“When your trail rides include technical descents and challenging climbs, the Chronicle™ MIPS provides all the essential performance and protection you need in an affordable package. It drafts off the design language of our premium Montaro™ MIPS helmet, and offers many of our key features.” – Giro Sport Design.

The Giro Chronicle MIPS Helmet Specifications:

Deep coverage

P.O.V. Plus™ visor

Extra plush Coolmax padding

MIPS equipped

Construction: In-mold polycarbonate shell with EPS liner

Fit System: Roc Loc ® 5

Ventilation: 14

Wind Tunnel™vents with internal channeling

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

RRP: £99.99

Want to win a brand new riding helmet from Giro Sport Design? Well it’s good news for you, because it’s FREE to enter!

It’s also super easy – just watch this Facebook Live video carefully, and tell us who is today’s Singletrack Christmas Tree Fairy…

Can’t see the video? The head here to check out our Facebook page

Get notified instantly when we are next live on Facebook – Like us!

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@singletrackworld.com with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 12‘.

In your email include;

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Singletrackworld.com Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

Want to be notified when we’re live so you can get entering straight away? Then click here!