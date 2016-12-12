Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 11

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

Yes, it’s Day Eleven and the start of the third week of our HUGE Singletrack Advent Calendar Christmas Countdown Competition Giveaway Bonanza! No idea what we’re talking about? Look here to see all of the prizes available for you to win throughout this week. Missed last week? Need more gift ideas for the cyclist in your life? Then check out what you missed in week 1 and in week 2.

For today’s competition (which is free and SUPER easy to enter) you have the chance to win some brand new riding glasses courtesy of RAD8!

Rad8 is a relatively new British company that’s specialising in mountain bike riding glasses. Rad8 currently offers two different models; the half-framed 502 glasses, and the full-framed 504 glasses. With each model, you can choose your own lens tint, and there are now photochromic lens options available too. The ones we’ve got here to giveaway are the photochromic versions, which will automatically adjust from clear to dark when exposed to the sun – pretty neat!

Each of Rad8’s glasses come with a 2-year warranty, and they’re designed to offer a middle-ground between el cheapo glasses you might get from the variety store, and the super-expensive options from the fashion brands. They’re valued at £88 each, and you could win one pair as part of today’s advent calendar competition. To be specific, we’ve got one pair of the 502’s to give away today, and a pair of 504’s that will be going into the uber-box of goodies that you could win on Christmas Eve. Scroll down for more details on that…

Rad8 502 MTB Glasses Specifications:

Half-frame design for increased trail visibility

Wrap-around style for protection and peripheral vision

Anti-slip tips and nose pieces for a secure fit

High-strength polycarbonate lenses

Photochromic lens that automatically adjust tint depending on light conditions

RRP: £88

Want to win some brand new riding glasses from Rad8? Well it’s good news for you, because it’s FREE to enter!

It’s also super easy – just watch this Facebook Live video carefully, and tell us who is today’s Singletrack Christmas Tree Fairy…

Can’t see the video? The head here to check out our Facebook page

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@singletrackworld.com with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 11‘.

In your email include;

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Singletrackworld.com Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

Want to be notified when we’re live so you can get entering straight away? Then click here!