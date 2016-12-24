Christmas Re-‘Wind Down’: Getting Fat In Switzerland

First published in Singletrack Magazine Issue 110. Click below for subscription options:

Sim travels to a Swiss ski resort to confuse the locals on a fat bike.

Words and pictures by Sim Mainey.

My flight to Zurich is delayed, thanks to congestion over the skies of Manchester. Our Swiss pilot’s voice expresses in tone, if not content, distinct displeasure that the British have unduly affected his innate sense of timekeeping.

I’m penned in at my window seat while a gentleman tells me in detail about his latest ski trip to Japan. It’s not his fault; I’m sitting on a flight where most of the seats are taken up by those looking to hit the snow-covered mountains of Switzerland on planks of wood. With my down jacket I could easily be mistaken for one of them, even though I’ve never set foot on ski or snowboard before. My new friend regales me with a tale of visiting a resort that had geothermal pools at the bottom of the pistes, allowing you to finish off a run with a hot bath. “Imagine that, eh?” When I get the chance to get a word in, I tell him I’m not actually a skier and that I’m going to ride a bike with very fat tyres around the ski resort of Gstaad. “Well, that’s unusual,” he says, forehead creased. He turns away and ignores me for the rest of the flight.

The best next best thing?

The email from Singletrack HQ started, ‘Sim, I know you hate fat bikes…’. Now, that’s not entirely true. It’s not that I hate them – I don’t think I can hate any kind of bike. My problem with fat bikes is that, rather than being used for what they are good at or designed for, they’ve started appearing in places where, frankly, they don’t belong. Like trails that aren’t under a foot of snow or mostly sand. If you live in the north of Scotland or near a beach then, yeah, a fat bike makes a perfect addition to the garage, like a set of skis or a surfboard, a tool for having fun in the right place at the right time. As an everyday go-to bike, no.

When a tool is no longer used for its intended purpose it becomes a lifestyle accessory. Arguably, all mountain bikes are lifestyle accessories but if you carry on down that path all human endeavour is pointless. The fact is that for the majority of trails a fat bike is not the answer.

Thanks to them appearing in places they shouldn’t, fat bikes in the UK have, by and large, fallen into the same bracket as recumbents and unicycles. They are the reserve of the strange and the attention-seeking riders eager to catch your eye and say ‘check me out, I’m wacky I am’, eliciting shakes of the head from other cyclists and creased foreheads from men on planes. Of course, this is what happens with niches (see also singlespeeds), the evangelical waffling of the converted distorts fact, righteous defiance clouds reality. This lasts until converts find The Next Best Thing and move on – only to be noisy about that instead.

One place fat bikes make a lot of sense is ski resorts. With snow being a fickle thing and not always appearing in the quantity or quality needed to create ideal skiing conditions, having something else for visitors to do is a good idea. In 2014, bike shops around Gstaad approached the tourist information office and resort PR department and said they thought there might be something to this fat bike thing. Things snowballed (sorry) and last year the area hosted a Snow Bike Festival with races and an expo area. This was followed up by a repeat this year and plans to grow the event for next year. In Gstaad, fat bikes would appear to be here to stay.

My previous experience of fat bikes in the UK could best be described as confusing. Short of the novelty factor I couldn’t see the point. An undamped tyre bouncing away beneath me, the lack of precision in steering feel, geometry that would have been bang on trend in the mid-90s – there just didn’t seem to be anything going for them on my local trails. In the Swiss snow I had a feeling things might be a bit different.

Suit up, buttercup

I’m standing in a hotel room in Gstaad gearing up for my first proper fat bike outing. The biggest question on my mind is what to wear and this isn’t the usual debate over colour choices. Having never been skiing I don’t know how this works. Obviously snow is cold, but the sun is out so it’s hot. There’s a bit of wind, but not a lot and it could all be different further up the valley. I figure I have an equal chance of either cooking or freezing. Previous experience of riding in the snow back home told me to make sure there was no skin exposed to prevent the burn that comes with ice on soft flesh. I make my way to the lobby in my most loathed clothing combination – full-length tights and baggy shorts. The shame.

In the lobby I meet my guide, Simon. Simon has a set of DH pants on; he looks infinitely cooler than I do. I mutter an apology for my horrendous attire and make excuses about being unused to riding in snow. Simon graciously says it doesn’t matter; I know he’s just being kind…

We jump in Simon’s van and head round to the bike shop to pick up my ride for the day, a Scott Big Ed. It’s an admittedly handsome bike, with 4.8in tyres and jumbo suspension fork it looks like something a cartoon sheep might ride. It’s hard not to smile at such a daft looking bike. But that word comes into my head again – novelty. It does make me smile, but would I want to actually ride it again after today? Time to find out, well, after we’ve flipped the brakes around from their Euro ‘front-brake on the left’ set-up. I figure I’ll have enough to worry about without accidentally grabbing the front brake on ice.

It takes a while to learn to trust the bike. Even riding on lightly snow-covered tracks I’m initially apprehensive, unsure of where I’ll have traction and where I won’t, how far I can push the tyres, how much lean I can initiate, what it can get up and down. After a kilometre or so I think I’ve got the gauge of it.

Riding the unicorn

If you’ve never ridden a fat bike before, the first thing that surprises you is that they are nowhere near as draggy as you think they are going to be. With those monster tyres you expect to be having to peel the rubber off the trail like Velcro to make progress, but, in fact, it’s not much worse than a 2.5in tyre. The rumble from the tyre is a bit odd at first, but soon becomes strangely reassuring – rolling thunder and all that.

The Schwalbe Jumbo Jims are well rounded, but the knobs extend right round the carcass and allow for daft lean angles and masses of traction. Ice can still catch you out, so despite rumbling over most things in our path, I’m still cautious, especially on shaded roads where compacted frozen snow might lurk.

Bikes are a rare enough sight here this time of year, but the way people are staring at us, or rather the bikes, we might as well be riding unicorns. Quizzical looks, comical looks, looks of scorn – why waste the opportunity to ski by riding stupid-looking bikes? Fair question, but at least we’re providing a bit of mobile levity.

We follow a partially cleared track up the valley, crossing a stream and winding between farm buildings, the Spitzhorn and its Alpine neighbours providing a stunning backdrop. It’s all spectacularly beautiful in a Swiss chocolate-box-picture kind of way. We stop at a field at the head of the valley. Or at least that’s what it looks like. Simon says it’s actually a lake. But it’s frozen. And under snow. Growling stomachs mark time for lunch so we carry on.

Lunch quiz

Food in the mountains has a particular character. The trinity of carbs, meat and cheese (cheese is a food group, as is meat), make for the optimum blend of calories, taste and satisfaction. Switzerland specialises in röstis – fried grated potato parcels with cheese, bacon and an egg on top. With a mountain view and a full belly I take the opportunity to quiz Simon on a few things.

A common question for visitors to Switzerland is what language to speak. With the country using German, French and Italian, you can be easily thrown. The best policy he says is to just speak English. The standard of English spoken in Switzerland is high so you’ll be understood, no need to misremember any GCSE language classes. The Swiss are like their famous knives – flexible and adaptable.

I wonder how mountain bikers fit in here; Gstaad is an area with a reputation for being a bit classy, it is after all a prestigious ski resort. Prestige and celebrity often go hand in hand so it’s not surprising that a number of actors, directors and musicians call Gstaad home. The views, relative seclusion, skiing and convenient airstrip all make the area attractive to those in the limelight. But it’s also the locals’ indifference to celebrity that appeals to many. Simon mentions that Roman Polanski lives next to him. “He’s just some dude,” he says, shrugging his shoulders. Don’t stare, don’t stick a lens in anyone’s face and be normal and it’s all good.

It’s time to burn off some of the delicious calories we’ve taken in and get going before a rösti-induced nap is required, so we go looking for corners to drift round. There’s a low risk of injury on snow, so there’s a higher opportunity to be daft. The fat tyres make getting the back end loose tougher than normal, but by leaning hard on the front tyre and unweighting the back more than feels comfortable you can get a bit of back wheel slide. I make Simon ride the same corner over and over for photos – clearly there’s not much snow left on the corner as he goes from graceful drift one time to out of control rear-wheel-overtake crash the next. Snow is packed behind his glasses and into his helmet. This is what fat bikes are for. A tool to make the most of what would be unrideable conditions on a normal bike, a tool for unlikely fun.

Taking the piste

Rather than stick to the tracks we try a bit of off-piste fat biking, which proves to be a bit of a bit of a lottery. As with skiing it depends on the condition of the snow. To someone not quite as au fait with different types of snow (other than white, grey and yellow), it’s a bit of a mystery. The snow today has been set by the cold, making it crème brûlée-like, and as it turns out this is perfect for ploughing a deep, satisfying, tractor-like furrow.

Downhill involves a lot of opposite lock, electric reflexes, and an ability to throw a leg out at any opportunity, much like riding a wet hillside back home but with sunshine, a guaranteed soft landing and less cleaning required at the end of the ride.

Back at the bike shop while flipping the brakes back to ‘normal’ we’re encouraged by the shop owner to take out his electric assist fat bike. Naturally, with a limited time for testing, I stick it in Turbo mode. The sudden slug of torque throws me almost instantly up to lawbreaking speeds. A fat bike capable of overtaking seasoned road riders, yeah, I’m all for that. I can’t quite imagine riding it off-road though, but I’d like to. A good reason to return I reckon.

From my table in the restaurant of the Le Grand Chalet hotel I can look out to the other side of the valley and the floodlit piste that is surprisingly busy for eight in the evening. A skier plummets in a straight line down the slope, others behind carve turns taking their time. Ten minutes later the lights go out and a piste basher gets to work smoothing things out for the next day. Maybe this is the future for riding in this part of the world, ride by day and have the trails fixed by night? Probably not in the near future, but, who knows, if the seasons are as unpredictable as they have been, then maybe the resorts will start to rely more heavily on tourism by bike. Chewing on char and sipping Swiss wine, I think about the question I came here hoping to answer: are fat bikes a novelty or is there more to them?

As riding a bike on snow is something I’m only likely to do once or twice a year I can only see it as novelty. That’s not to belittle it, novelty is as good a reason to do anything and just as valid as any highbrow reason with worthy aspirations. The giggle factor of riding a bike with monster truck tyres on snow is high and the change from dirt is as amusing as it is refreshing. For those riders who have to deal with six months of snow and the possibility of not riding a bike over the winter, fat bikes offer welcome relief. Spinning pedals and being on two wheels is good, in whatever form it takes, and it certainly seems a safer bet than trying to take a road bike out in icy conditions.

Am I converted to the way of the fat? Yes and no. As a way of enjoying snow, or the transition from snow to dirt, then yes. They make it possible and admittedly fun – and having never been part of the ski crowd, they give me a taste for ski resort based holidays.

Would I ride one back in the UK? For me they are a bit like the drinks you try on holiday that never taste right back home, sitting in the cupboard while you wonder what you were thinking when you bought it. Those 27.5+ bikes just started to look a touch more interesting though…

